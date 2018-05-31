Hot-water attack and stabbing in Colchester leads to police appeal

Essex Police are treating both incidents as linked and targeted attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for information after two incidents of violence in Colchester which they believe are linked.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Essex Police Firearms Support Unit were called to both incidents in Colchester Source: TWITTER @EssexPoliceFSU The Essex Police Firearms Support Unit were called to both incidents in Colchester Source: TWITTER @EssexPoliceFSU

Both events occurred in the early hours of this morning, August 19 and required assistance from the Essex Police Firearms support Unit (FSU).

Essex police first received calls at around 2.20am after a man was stabbed in the back while walking in St John’s Walk by a man who fled the scene.

The victim was taken hospital with a stable condition.

They were then called by the ambulance service at around 3am after another man had an unknown liquid, thrown at his chest and neck in Sussex Road.

This man was also taken to hospital and Essex Police later confirmed that it was a hot water attack.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Whilst Essex police are currently treating these incidents as linked targeted attacks, they believe there is no wider risk to the general public.

Anyone with information should contact the Colchester CID on 101 quoting incident 181 or 215 of 19/08 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.