Two arrested after parcel explodes on doorstep in Colchester

17:58 22 December 2016

Archant

Two people have been arrested after a package exploded on the doorstep of a house in Colchester in a ‘specifically targeted attack’.

Emergency services were called to a house in Othello Close, in Greenstead, at around 10.30am on Wednesday, December 21.

The package, a shoe box, was later found to contain a number of 300ml lighter gas canisters and wiring which exploded when the package was opened.

DI Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who is leading the investigation, said: “Initial enquiries have established this was a specifically targeted attack and my team have arrested two people.

“There is nothing to suggest anyone is at risk and I am pleased we have able to secure some early arrests.

“Forensic examinations are continuing on the package and we also continue to have a presence in Othello Close.

“My appeal today is for anyone who was in that road on Wednesday to contact my team as soon as possible.”

A 54-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, both from Colchester, are currently in custody.

Fire crews arrived on Wednesday morning to find a small blaze by the front door of a property which they extinguished with a bucket of water.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone who was in the area of Othello Close on Wednesday morning is asked to contact DI Stoten’s investigation team on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

