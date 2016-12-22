Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

12:03 22 December 2016

Two on bail

Two on bail

Two men are currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at one of Southwold’s oldest pubs.

Comment

The men - who are understood to be related - were detained by police after another man sustained facial injuries at The Red Lion in South Green.

Police have said the injured man required hospital treatment following the alleged attack.

Cat Cowie, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said a 58-year-old male from Blythburgh was arrested after he handed himself in to police.

A 37-year-old man from the Sevenoaks area of Kent has also been detained in relation to the incident at 5.50pm on December 3. Both were released on bail after questioning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting ref 69670/16 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Keywords: Suffolk Constabulary Southwold

Two arrested after parcel explodes on doorstep in Colchester

17:58 Adam Howlett
A package full of lighter fuel cannisters exploded at a home in Colchester. Police, paramedics and fire fighters were called to Othello Close in Greenstead, Colchester, shortly before 10.30am.

Two people have been arrested after a package exploded on the doorstep of a house in Colchester in a ‘specifically targeted attack’.

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

16:17 Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

17:24
Stoke Street in Ipswich

A young man was punched in the face and threatened with a kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

17:00 Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

17:00 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

16:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

16:17 Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Most read

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

Two on bail

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Ipswich Town loan player Jonny Williams set to be sidelined for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Jonny Williams on the pitch as a sub at Blackburn

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24