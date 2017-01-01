Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Bentley Avenue, Jaywick

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in north Essex

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 6.40am today to an address in Bentley Avenue, Jaywick.

Officers arrived and found the man was dead.

It is believed he had been assaulted yesterday evening and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Colchester Police Station where they remain in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.