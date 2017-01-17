Two hurt in crash outside White Horse Inn at Stoke Ash – A140 re-opens

The White Horse Inn in Stoke Ash. Image: Ross Harvey @ www.rossharveyweddings.com © 2012 Ross Harvey Photography

Paramedics treated one person who became trapped inside their car after two cars crashed on the A140 in Stoke Ash this evening.

Two people were hurt in the crash, a police spokesman said, but their injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the Workhouse Road junction, close to the White Horse Inn, at around 8.20pm.

Three units of firefighters from Debenham, Eye and Diss stations were also there – they helped to free one person from their car.

Recovery has now been arranged for both vehicles and the road is now clear.

The A140 at the White Horse Inn was closed to traffic in both directions for more than an hour and police said the road had been completely blocked by the accident.

They re-opened the road as soon as recovery work finished.

Resident Charlie Stringer wrote on social media to say accidents at that particular junction are not uncommon.

He said: “It needs a roundabout there. Honestly it does.”