Two lorries get stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos near Orwell Bridge

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock Archant

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

A series of incidents on the A14 eastbound between Copdock Interchange and the Orwell Bridge have caused holdups today.

The incidents took place between 9.30am and 11.30am, with lanes partially blocked on the approach to Copdock and just before the Orwell Bridge at Wherstead.

Two lorries managed to get stuck in mud on the approach to Copdock junction while moving over to allow emergency vehicle to pass.

The emergency vehicles were on route to earlier incidents.

As of noon today (February 9) both the lorries were still blocking the outside lane.

There have been no serious injuries as a result of any of the accidents, but at various times different vehicles have blocked the carriageway, causing delays.

The five incidents are as follows:

• At 9.30am a lorry broke down just before the Orwell Bridge, partially blocking the carriageway. This lorry is awaiting recovery as of noon today.

• At 9.45am two vehicles collided but were able to remove themselves almost completely of the carriageway at Wherstead. There were no injuries.

• At 10.10am the first lorry got stuck in the mud on the approach to Copdock. They are still awaiting recovery in the outside lane.

• At 11.10am a car and a lorry collided near Wherstead junction, blocking the road completely for 20 minutes. They have now been cleared from the inside lane.

• At 11.30am the second of two lorries became stuck in the outside lane on approach to Copdock. Recovery in on route.