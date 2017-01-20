Two men involved in Colchester brawl sentenced to a combined 54 months in young offenders’ institution

The fight broke out in Head Street in Colchester Archant

Two men involved in a brawl in Colchester which left a man in hospital with a bleed on the brain have been sentenced to 54 months in a young offenders’ institution.

Chelmsford Crown Court Chelmsford Crown Court

William Atkins and Zak Farmer, both 20, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court this morning following the fight outside the Missoula bar in Head Street on September 1 last year.

During the brawl Atkins, of Langham Drive, Clacton, had knocked one man to the ground unconscious with an elbow before one of the victim’s friends, Robert Staley, confronted him and threw a punch.

Atkins then punched Mr Staley, knocking him to the floor.

Farmer, of Howard Close, Braintree, then kicked and punched the second victim in the head while he lay on the floor unconscious causing him to suffer a bleed on the brain.

He required three days of hospital treatment although was not seriously injured in the long-term.

Atkins pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 4 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm while Farmer pleaded guilty at a previous hearing before Colchester magistrates.

The court had heard that Farmer had breached suspended sentences for burglary and theft while Atkins breached four suspended sentences, including for an offence of battery. The court heard Atkins was also convicted on a wounding charge just a month before the Colchester assault.

This morning, Atkins was sentenced to 36 months in a young offenders’ institution while Farmer was sentenced to 18 months.

The pair had been warned to expect time behind bars when they last appeared at the court, when Judge David Turner QC – who sentenced them today – had said: “Atkins had that conviction and that sentence hanging over him and a month later he was stuffing another victim.”