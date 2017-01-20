Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Two men involved in Colchester brawl sentenced to a combined 54 months in young offenders’ institution

17:48 20 January 2017

The fight broke out in Head Street in Colchester

The fight broke out in Head Street in Colchester

Archant

Two men involved in a brawl in Colchester which left a man in hospital with a bleed on the brain have been sentenced to 54 months in a young offenders’ institution.

Comment
Chelmsford Crown CourtChelmsford Crown Court

William Atkins and Zak Farmer, both 20, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court this morning following the fight outside the Missoula bar in Head Street on September 1 last year.

During the brawl Atkins, of Langham Drive, Clacton, had knocked one man to the ground unconscious with an elbow before one of the victim’s friends, Robert Staley, confronted him and threw a punch.

Atkins then punched Mr Staley, knocking him to the floor.

Farmer, of Howard Close, Braintree, then kicked and punched the second victim in the head while he lay on the floor unconscious causing him to suffer a bleed on the brain.

He required three days of hospital treatment although was not seriously injured in the long-term.

Atkins pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 4 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm while Farmer pleaded guilty at a previous hearing before Colchester magistrates.

The court had heard that Farmer had breached suspended sentences for burglary and theft while Atkins breached four suspended sentences, including for an offence of battery. The court heard Atkins was also convicted on a wounding charge just a month before the Colchester assault.

This morning, Atkins was sentenced to 36 months in a young offenders’ institution while Farmer was sentenced to 18 months.

The pair had been warned to expect time behind bars when they last appeared at the court, when Judge David Turner QC – who sentenced them today – had said: “Atkins had that conviction and that sentence hanging over him and a month later he was stuffing another victim.”

Keywords: Chelmsford Crown Court

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

Armed robbers who raided Witham bank warned they could face life sentences

Yesterday, 19:45 EADT reporter
The scene of the armed robbery outside the Halifax branch in The Newlands shopping centre in Witham. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Two serial armed robbers who raided banks in Witham and Great Dunmow received a warning today they could face life sentences.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

Yesterday, 17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Plans for new secondary school in Colchester are given the go-ahead

Yesterday, 18:56 Adam Howlett
Old Alderman Blaxhill School. Now The Stanway Federation Learning Centre.

Outline plans for a new 900 pupil secondary school in Colchester have been given the green light by Essex County Council.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Yesterday, 18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24