Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Two men jailed for 34 years for Sible Hedingham burglary which saw homeowner shot in the leg

14:34 23 January 2017

Police work the scene of an aggravated burglary at the Old Rectory house in Sible Hedingham.

Police work the scene of an aggravated burglary at the Old Rectory house in Sible Hedingham.

Two men have been jailed for a burglary described by a judge as “every householder’s utter nightmare” in which a millionaire businessman was blasted in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun through his locked bedroom door.

Charlie Simms, 23, of North Road, Great Yeldham. Photo: Essex PoliceCharlie Simms, 23, of North Road, Great Yeldham. Photo: Essex Police

Father-of-two Timothy Mardon, 51, was terrified he was going to die as he lay bleeding on his bedroom floor, Chelmsford Crown Court heard today.

Mr Mardon was targeted in the mistaken belief he was a drug dealer – but he actually works in insurance and lives in Bermuda for most of the year.

In a victim impact statement he described how a man wearing a stocking mask burst into his room and held a gun to his head as he lay bleeding, threatened him and began counting down.

Mr Mardon had been alone in his Grade II-listed mansion in Sible Hedingham at the time, with his wife Sarah and children staying elsewhere. He was in the UK for a single night after returning home from Tokyo and was due to fly out to the US the next day.

Christopher Bergin, 27, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead. Photo: Essex PoliceChristopher Bergin, 27, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead. Photo: Essex Police

The court heard he lost up to a fifth of his blood due to the injury to his left thigh.

Judge David Turner QC said if a quick-thinking police officer had not applied a tourniquet to Mr Mardon’s leg “there’s little doubt Mr Mardon would have bled to death”.

Defendants Charlie Simms, 23 and Christopher Bergin, 28, were convicted after an earlier eight-week trial and have been sentenced, with Simms jailed for 20 years and Bergin jailed for 14 years.

Judge Turner told the men the recording of Mr Mardon’s “desperate” 34-minute 999 call conveyed the “sheer horror” of what unfolded.

Image released by Essex Police showing the door that was shot through by burglars in Sible Hedingham.Image released by Essex Police showing the door that was shot through by burglars in Sible Hedingham.

“The terror in his voice is palpable as you assembled outside his bedroom door and tried to open it,” he said.

“The shot which gravely injured him is heard ringing out.”

He added Mr Mardon’s attempts to offer a watch and the keys to his classic car collection to the masked man could also be heard.

He said Simms was the masked gunman but added: “You were both no doubt at the bedroom door, both intending evil, both out to rob.”

Simms, who appeared in court handcuffed to a dock officer and wearing a white shirt and necklace, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, 13 years for aggravated burglary and nine years for possession of a firearm with all terms to run concurrently. Simms, of North Road, Great Yeldham, will also be subject to a four-year extended licence period.

John Caudle, for Simms, said he had written a letter of apology in which he expresses remorse, accepts he was at the scene with the gun and pulled the trigger but maintains he had no intention to kill or inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Bergin, who was also handcuffed and wore blue jeans, an untucked blue shirt and stripy tie, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for wounding with intent, 10 years for aggravated burglary and seven years for possession of a firearm with all terms to run concurrently.

Bergin, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead, will also be subject to a two-year extended licence period.

Anthony Rimmer, for Bergin, said he had played a secondary role in the crime, had an “appalling upbringing” and was remorseful.

Richard Christie QC, prosecuting, said Mr Mardon had been “worried about whether he was going to survive” and when he later heard the footsteps of police on his stairs he feared the men had returned to kill him.

Mr Mardon underwent several operations on his leg since the raid in the early hours of February 6 last year.

“Four of them were under the pressure of having to sign a consent form stating his leg could be amputated during the course of the operation, and there was less than 50% chance of keeping the leg on each occasion,” Mr Christie said.

In a statement released after the hearing, Timothy Mardon said: “Now, with the sentence, they will have time to reflect on what they have done and the harm they have caused to my family.”

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Hammett added that the Mardon family was “satisfied” with the sentences that had been passed.

He added: Charlie Simms and Christopher Bergin are violent, dangerous men who deserve to be behind bars.

“The severity of this attack, which was conjured up on a whim following a heavy night of drinking and smoking drugs, is reflected in the length of their sentences.

“Essex will be a safer place now Simms and Bergin are behind bars, and they will now spend the foreseeable future reflecting on their crime and the impact their actions have had.

Keywords: Chelmsford Crown Court United Kingdom United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Are Suffolk and Essex heading for a summer drought after the cold dry winter?

10 minutes ago Paul Geater
It's frosty now, but could we be heading for a drought in the summer? Picture: Louise Rackstraw

The cold weather has been the talk of the town and county for the last few weeks but a new weather threat could be on the cards – a summer drought.

Two men jailed for 34 years for Sible Hedingham burglary which saw homeowner shot in the leg

14:34 Will Lodge and Sam Russell
Police work the scene of an aggravated burglary at the Old Rectory house in Sible Hedingham.

Two men have been jailed for a burglary described by a judge as “every householder’s utter nightmare” in which a millionaire businessman was blasted in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun through his locked bedroom door.

‘IP2 stigma is unfair’ – Project It’s Possible 2 to raise ambitions in Chantry and Stoke schools

34 minutes ago Matt Stott
Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Back L-R: Damien Morling,Sarah Hyam. Front L-R: Jake Morling, Milan Irving, Sarayah Irving. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

A bold new education strategy to significantly raise aspirations among young people and shift entrenched attitudes in the IP2 area of Ipswich has been launched.

Graceful swan flying over Mickle Mere near Bury St Edmunds is our favourite photo today

15:39 Sam Dawes
A beautiful swan in flight , about to land in Mickle mere at Pakenham near Bury st Edmunds. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

Suffolk’s top beauty spots and landmarks, and its amazing wildlife, can provide the subjects for some stunning photos and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Through weekend trains to London from Ipswich and Colchester return on April 1

15:33
Overhead wires being renewed at Gidea Park.

If you want a day out in London without having to switch from train to bus you will have wait until April - and then direct services will be suspended again after just one day.

Felixstowe man Cameron Harvey lost life on railway line near Trimley days before Christmas – inquest

14:54 Emily Townsend
The inquest opening was held at Beacon House in Ipswich

A 23-year-old Suffolk man lost his life after being struck by a train close to Trimley railway station just days before Christmas, an inquest has heard.

easyHotel signs lease for coffee shop and new hotel at former Groove nightclub in Ipswich

27 minutes ago
The former Groove nightclub in Ipswich which is being converted into an easyHotel.

A new “super budget” easyHotel due to open in Ipswich later this year will include a coffee shop.

Most read

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich,

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Poll: How good is your knowledge of the former Ipswich Town managers?

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24