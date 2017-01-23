Two men jailed for 34 years for Sible Hedingham burglary which saw homeowner shot in the leg

Police work the scene of an aggravated burglary at the Old Rectory house in Sible Hedingham.

Two men have been jailed for a burglary described by a judge as “every householder’s utter nightmare” in which a millionaire businessman was blasted in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun through his locked bedroom door.

Charlie Simms, 23, of North Road, Great Yeldham. Photo: Essex Police Charlie Simms, 23, of North Road, Great Yeldham. Photo: Essex Police

Father-of-two Timothy Mardon, 51, was terrified he was going to die as he lay bleeding on his bedroom floor, Chelmsford Crown Court heard today.

Mr Mardon was targeted in the mistaken belief he was a drug dealer – but he actually works in insurance and lives in Bermuda for most of the year.

In a victim impact statement he described how a man wearing a stocking mask burst into his room and held a gun to his head as he lay bleeding, threatened him and began counting down.

Mr Mardon had been alone in his Grade II-listed mansion in Sible Hedingham at the time, with his wife Sarah and children staying elsewhere. He was in the UK for a single night after returning home from Tokyo and was due to fly out to the US the next day.

Christopher Bergin, 27, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead. Photo: Essex Police Christopher Bergin, 27, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead. Photo: Essex Police

The court heard he lost up to a fifth of his blood due to the injury to his left thigh.

Judge David Turner QC said if a quick-thinking police officer had not applied a tourniquet to Mr Mardon’s leg “there’s little doubt Mr Mardon would have bled to death”.

Defendants Charlie Simms, 23 and Christopher Bergin, 28, were convicted after an earlier eight-week trial and have been sentenced, with Simms jailed for 20 years and Bergin jailed for 14 years.

Judge Turner told the men the recording of Mr Mardon’s “desperate” 34-minute 999 call conveyed the “sheer horror” of what unfolded.

Image released by Essex Police showing the door that was shot through by burglars in Sible Hedingham. Image released by Essex Police showing the door that was shot through by burglars in Sible Hedingham.

“The terror in his voice is palpable as you assembled outside his bedroom door and tried to open it,” he said.

“The shot which gravely injured him is heard ringing out.”

He added Mr Mardon’s attempts to offer a watch and the keys to his classic car collection to the masked man could also be heard.

He said Simms was the masked gunman but added: “You were both no doubt at the bedroom door, both intending evil, both out to rob.”

Simms, who appeared in court handcuffed to a dock officer and wearing a white shirt and necklace, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, 13 years for aggravated burglary and nine years for possession of a firearm with all terms to run concurrently. Simms, of North Road, Great Yeldham, will also be subject to a four-year extended licence period.

John Caudle, for Simms, said he had written a letter of apology in which he expresses remorse, accepts he was at the scene with the gun and pulled the trigger but maintains he had no intention to kill or inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Bergin, who was also handcuffed and wore blue jeans, an untucked blue shirt and stripy tie, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for wounding with intent, 10 years for aggravated burglary and seven years for possession of a firearm with all terms to run concurrently.

Bergin, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead, will also be subject to a two-year extended licence period.

Anthony Rimmer, for Bergin, said he had played a secondary role in the crime, had an “appalling upbringing” and was remorseful.

Richard Christie QC, prosecuting, said Mr Mardon had been “worried about whether he was going to survive” and when he later heard the footsteps of police on his stairs he feared the men had returned to kill him.

Mr Mardon underwent several operations on his leg since the raid in the early hours of February 6 last year.

“Four of them were under the pressure of having to sign a consent form stating his leg could be amputated during the course of the operation, and there was less than 50% chance of keeping the leg on each occasion,” Mr Christie said.

In a statement released after the hearing, Timothy Mardon said: “Now, with the sentence, they will have time to reflect on what they have done and the harm they have caused to my family.”

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Hammett added that the Mardon family was “satisfied” with the sentences that had been passed.

He added: Charlie Simms and Christopher Bergin are violent, dangerous men who deserve to be behind bars.

“The severity of this attack, which was conjured up on a whim following a heavy night of drinking and smoking drugs, is reflected in the length of their sentences.

“Essex will be a safer place now Simms and Bergin are behind bars, and they will now spend the foreseeable future reflecting on their crime and the impact their actions have had.