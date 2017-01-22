Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Two rescued after Vauxhall Astra overturned in forest near B1106 in Brandon

13:26 22 January 2017

An aerial view of the B1106. Credit Mike Page

An aerial view of the B1106. Credit Mike Page

© Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syndication, web or any other form or reproduction, permission must be obtained in writing.

Two people have been rescued from an overturned car in north Suffolk.

Comment

The Vauxhall Astra came off the B1106 between Brandon and Elvedon and entered the forest where it ended up on its roof.

Suffolk police received reports of an accident involving two people at 12.08pm.

A police spokesman said the East of England Ambulance Service had been called, although the two people were described as “walking wounded”.

“Nobody was trapped and they all got out,” the spokesman added.

“People helped them out of the car.”

Driving conditions have been icy across many roads in Suffolk this morning.

Keywords: Suffolk police England Ambulance Service Astra

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Two rescued after Vauxhall Astra overturned in forest near B1106 in Brandon

22 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
An aerial view of the B1106. Credit Mike Page

Two people have been rescued from an overturned car in north Suffolk.

Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

36 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Man found dead after house fire in Ickleton near north Essex border

51 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A man has died following a house fire

An investigation is underway after an older man was found dead following a fire at a house near the north Essex border.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

11:18 Andrew Hirst
Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

10:09 Andrew Hirst
A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Last night was the coldest in four years in parts of Suffolk and Essex, according to forecasters.

Martin Newell’s Joy of Essex - Brexit for boneheads

11:00
Former British Prime Minister Ted Heath

Okay. I give up. Let’s discuss Brexit, the future of which I admit I know nothing about, writes Martin Newell.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Have you seen the first edition of the Ordnance Survey map of Ipswich?

10:00 John Norman
The Black Horse

The first edition of the Ordnance Survey of Ipswich 1883, produced at a scale of 1.500, is a fascinating read, writes John Norman, of the Ipswich Society.

Most read

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Opinion: Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill beats Paris, Vienna and the pyramids of Egypt

The frozen mere in front of the castle on the hill at Framlingham. Picture: Sophie Pope

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

Stock image of firefighters

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

017 SH SUBDURY SINK HOLE UPDATE 1

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Ipswich Town set to sign Toumani Diagouraga on loan from Leeds United, while ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on trial

Steven Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United

Sheep farmers warn of ‘huge risk’ to sector

The National Sheep Association believes an immediate move away from the single market at the point of departure from the EU could be disastrous to UK sheep farmers.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

The Week Ahead: BT third quarter profits expected to edge higher

BT is locked in a battle with regulator Ofcom over the status of its network arm Openreach. Photo: BT

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24