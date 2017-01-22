Two rescued after Vauxhall Astra overturned in forest near B1106 in Brandon

An aerial view of the B1106. Credit Mike Page © Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syndication, web or any other form or reproduction, permission must be obtained in writing.

Two people have been rescued from an overturned car in north Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vauxhall Astra came off the B1106 between Brandon and Elvedon and entered the forest where it ended up on its roof.

Suffolk police received reports of an accident involving two people at 12.08pm.

A police spokesman said the East of England Ambulance Service had been called, although the two people were described as “walking wounded”.

“Nobody was trapped and they all got out,” the spokesman added.

“People helped them out of the car.”

Driving conditions have been icy across many roads in Suffolk this morning.