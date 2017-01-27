Two seriously hurt in crash on A12 near Marks Tey

A busy section of the A12 southbound near Marks Tey was shut after a crash which saw two people taken to hospital last night.

1/2 Apologies for the confusion - #A12 is closed SOUTHBOUND only btwn J25 and J24 due to a serious collision. more to follow.... — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 26, 2017

Firefighters freed one person from their car and worked with police and ambulance crews to treat the injured pair at the scene.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened between junction 25 for Marks Tey and 24 for Kelvedon at around 5.15pm.

Two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer took one patient to Broomfield Hospital and the other to Colchester General Hospital.

An ambulance spokeswoman described their injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

The southbound carriageway of the A12 was completely blocked by the accident until around 7pm.

One lane was also closed northbound between the same two junctions after a vehicle broke down, but this section was re-opened by Highways England a short while later.

Officers urged drivers to plan ahead on Twitter last night, describing the crash as a serious one.

Drivers and passengers stuck in stationary traffic took to social media to say they had been sat there for more than an hour.