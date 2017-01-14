Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk ?Archant Photographic 2009

Both of the two wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich on Friday night have now been found safe and well with help from members of the public.

A search was launched after an enclosure at the farm in Wherstead was broken into on Friday evening.

Yesterday Jack, one of the wallabies was returned safely to the farm but staff continued the search for Jerry. This morning, both are safely back in their enclosure after Jerry was also found late last night.

It is thought the wallabies were stolen from their enclosure and released at another location near the Freston area – almost three miles away.

Members of the public were advised not to approach the animals in case it caused further distress – but Jimmy’s Farm appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Yesterday a spokewoman for Jimmy’s Farm, owned by television food expert Jimmy Doherty, thanked the public for their help in finding the wallabies.