UKIP leader to visit Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 13:44 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:20 25 October 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
The leader of UKIP has announced plans to visit Lowestoft next week.
Gerard Batten will host a fisheries meeting before carrying out a tour of several local businesses connected to the industry.
Mr Batten, who has been leader of the party since February, will be joined by deputy leader and fisheries spokesman Mike Hookem.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday October 30 at the Hotel Victoria, on Kirkley Cliff Road, from 7pm.
Local speakers will also feature at the meeting, including Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance’s chair Paul Lines and vice-chair June Mummery. The alliance hope to revive the town’s fishing industry and bring new prosperity to the town.
Former skipper Keith Mayall will also speak at the meeting.
The following morning, on October 31, Mr Batten and Mr Hookem will visit a number of local fisheries businesses, starting with a visit to Lowestoft Fish Market from 7am.