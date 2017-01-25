Unexploded mortar devices found in Thetford Forest

At least one and possibly two unexploded mortar type devices have been found in Thetford Forest.

The devices were found in the forest on the Suffolk side of the border.

They were reported to Suffolk Constabulary at 12.30pm on Wednesday January 25. The devices have been described as “mortar” type, but it is not known if they are from the Second or First World War, or if they are potentially more modern.

The bombs are near to the B1106. However, there is no exclusion affecting the road as the devices were discovered quite far into the forest. It is not known how they were found. A police spokeswoman described the devices as “live”.

The Bomb Disposal Unit, run out of Colchester Barracks, have been notified but as of 3pm they were not on the scene.

