University of Essex lecturer and ‘giant of political science’ Professor Anthony King dies aged 82

Professor Anthony King, from the University of Essex's Department of Government, has died aged 82 Archant

Tributes have been paid to ‘giant of political science’ Professor Anthony King - one of the University of Essex’s longest-serving members of staff - who has died at the age of 82.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Professor King, who lectured in Government and politics, joined the university in 1966, just two years after it opened.

Vice-chancellor Professor Anthony Forster said: “An inspirational teacher, a great political thinker and a brilliant writer, Professor King analysed politics in books and on television with incredible intelligence, insight and wit.

“Our thoughts are with his family and his friends, including his many, many former students.”

Broadcaster David Dimbleby, who has hosted the BBC’s general election coverage for the past 40 years, described Professor King as ‘fascinating’.

“It’s very sad news, completely unexpected to me,” he said.

“Tony King was passionate about the way government worked, he was extraordinary.”

Dimbleby, the BBC’s general election coverage anchor for nearly 40 years, added: “He also played a public role. He was on the committee for standards in public life, on a committee on reform of the House of Lords, so he was sort of embedded, in the way we do our politics.

“We used to have lunch every so often in between elections to talk about how things were going and he was always absolutely fascinating.”

Close friend and colleague Professor David Sanders, the UK’s Regius Professor of Political Science, said: “Tony was the intellectual heart of the Department of Government at Essex.

“He was the clearest and most compelling lecturer I have ever observed and the very best writer working in contemporary political science.

“His facility for making complex arguments accessible to audiences of all kinds was unparalleled.

“His personal kindness was immense. I will miss him more than I can say.”

You can pay your tributes to Professor King here.