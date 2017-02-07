University of Suffolk nursing students link with Japanese students for experience in care culture abroad

The University of Suffolk's nursing students with lecturer Heather Passmore (second from right), who have visited Japan to learn about Asian care culture Archant

Adult and child nursing students from the University of Suffolk have linked with students in China and South Korea as part of an outreach trip to Japan.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group have been buddied with Japanese students for the trip, which left on Friday last week.

The aim is to help students study different heathcare systems and explore how different cultures impact on nursing in those countries.

Among the examples the students will observe are hospital nursing care, care in the community and privatised healthcare.

Senior lecturer Heather Passmore from the university said: “We’ve had a relationship with Keio University for the last 15 years. They’ve been coming to the UK and their students have been benefitting from learning about our health care system.

“This is the first time we have travelled with students to them. It is a pilot study but if successful we hope to offer this opportunity every year.”