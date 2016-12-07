University of Suffolk students praised for calm behaviour after fire broke out at flats in Grimwade Street

Fire broke out at student accommodation in Grimwade Street, Ipswich tonight - photo by Nigel Brown Archant

Firefighters have praised students at the University of Suffolk for their behaviour after a blaze was sparked in their accommodation block at the weekend.

Students gather as fire breaks out at a block of flats in Grimwade Street, Ipswich

Students were evacuated and seven fire engines were called after a fire broke out at 75 Grimwade Street shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

The blaze, which the fire service have now confirmed started in a washing machine, was accidental and started in a communal area.

Ten students who were unable to return to their rooms are now living in alternative accommodation, a spokeswoman for the university confirmed on Monday.

“We have found alternative accommodation for the students who can not return to their rooms at 75 Grimwade Street,” said the spokeswoman.

“The fire officer has commended the students for their behaviour and the university is continuing to offer support to those affected.”

No-one was injured during the fire and all residents from the building, which is managed by Student First, were quickly accounted for.

Students took refuge in the university’s Waterfront building while firefighters worked at the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s group commander Ian Mallet said the fire started in a common area on the second floor of the building.

The blaze was extinguished by around 4.50pm but Mr Mallet said firefighters remained at the scene for several hours to check the roof space.