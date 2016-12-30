Overcast

Upset over Felixstowe’s Christmas shop window contest but which did you think was best?

09:55 30 December 2016

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

What could be more festive than a snowman, a Christmas tree and a sledge full of presents?

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

While those were the key elements in a seaside town’s winning Christmas shop window competition, some traders are unhappy – and say their creativity and hard work is not being recognised.

Around Felixstowe town centre this year could be seen a modern take on the nativity, a Christmas tree crashing through a glass window, a larger-than-life working jack-in-the-box automaton, and dresses transformed into angels.

Clive Bamberger, of Saxon Upholstery, Hamilton Road, said he had never won an award in 30 years of dressing his window.

He said: “It’s not sour grapes because there are a lot of very good windows around the town and I applaud anyone who makes the effort.

Jane Bolton (left) and mayor Jan Garfield present the Bolton Challenge Trophy to the Thrifty Thistle in Felixstowe, winner of the best Christmas shop window award.

“But I think the judges take the safe option, a traditional choice, and that doesn’t give a good impression to people outside the town of what they can see here – it doesn’t reward all the creativity, time and hard work that a lot of people put in.

“My window took a month to create to make sure it all worked – it also includes a rocking horse from the Wakelins shop in Felixstowe from 60 years ago. I think we should be looking for something that isn’t a Christmas card.”

Corrina Horne, who runs Ashton Jayne Bridal, Orwell Road, said: “I think the public should be involved in choosing the winning window. We have had such a good reaction to ours this year.

“It should be possible for Felixstowe Forward or the town council to set up a voting system on their websites and allow everyone to have a say. It’s another good way of promoting the town.”

This year’s winner was the Thrifty Thistle craft shop in Hamilton Road.

Jane Bolton, who organises the annual competition and presents the shield and chocolates and biscuits to the winners, said she and two other judges – this year Mark Barham of Pierrot stationers, and Felixstowe events co-ordinator Stephen Rampley – assessed the entries for colour, content and how Christmassy they were.

They marked out of 10 for each category and they added the marks together.

She said: “Everyone’s view is subjective but there are three of us making a decision and marking independently – we don’t look at each other’s marks and when we add them together we get a collective and balanced view.

“Thrifty Thistle produced a stunning window, crafted by hand, and was very Christmassy.

“I do it to thank and promote the little shops in Felixstowe – no-one else was recognising their efforts. It doesn’t matter what you do in this town, there will always be criticism.”

  • I think the key word here is Christmassy.

    BIG BLUE MONSTER

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Saxon Uphostery always have a great window display which is a great credit to Felixstowe High street, Clive also done a great job upholstering my caravan seating earlier this year.

    cads

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Clive always has a good window display throughout the year. Its always creative and thought provoking. I too cannot understand why he hasn't won an award.

    Jill Montrose-Munro

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Clive always has a good window display throughout the year. It's always creative and thought provoking. I too cannot understand why he hasn't won an award.

    Jill Montrose-Munro

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • ...and moaning to the paper is a good bit of free publicity...

    Sarky Sage

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • I can only speak for myself, but I prefer the Christmassy one over the weird and slightly scary jack in the box.

    RC

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • ...eerm reason could be maybe because the window display is not very good?...just saying!

    Confused.com

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Clive, no matter what the judges say, I can assure you that your efforts aren't wasted. We always appreciate and enjoy looking at the numerous first rate creative displays you put on throughout the entire year, not just at Christmas. Thank you for the great contribution you make to Felixstowe.

    Felixstowe Twit

    Friday, December 30, 2016

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

18 minutes ago
Firefighters (stock image)

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside for the past 90 minutes.

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

16:27 Andrew Hirst
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A father-of-two involved in a dramatic Suffolk river rescue has spoken of the terrifying moment he plunged into the wintery waters to save a family pet – only to realise there was no way back to dry land.

Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

14:31 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

14:12 Colin Adwent Crime correspondent
Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Police are hunting burglars who broke into 23 sheds and outbuildings in south Suffolk over two weeks and fled with a haul of valuable property.

Speeding motorists caught in Eye talk to youngsters about driving

13:29
From back left-right: Chris Fiske Suffolk Constabulary Safe Cam Team, (back right) PCSO Steve Long, Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team; (front left- right) Annabel Jude 10 , Hazel Lambert 10, Emma Roche 10, Bethany Turner 10.

Children worried about speeding vehicles in their town joined police to catch those drivers going too fast.

Gallery: Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

12:44 Sam Dawes
Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

12:01 Richard Cornwell
Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.
