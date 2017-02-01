Van crashes at roundabout in Sproughton

The crash took place in Sproughton.

A van was involved in a single-vehicle crash at a roundabout in Sproughton, near Ipswich, in the early hours of this morning.

The incident involving a white panel van took place on the A1071 in Sproughton, at the B1113 junction, at around 4.20am, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said.

The van “spun round” at the roundabout and ended up colliding with a kerb, the force spokesman said. The van was travelling in the direction of Hadleigh.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

Police said the van driver was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The collision caused damage to chevrons. Highways England officials were due to carry out repair work later today.

There were some delays to the morning rush hour, but police had left the scene and reopened the road fully by 8am.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed there were no arrests following the incident.