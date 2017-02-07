Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vanessa Wood announced new headteacher of St Joseph’s Prep School in Ipswich

09:22 07 February 2017

Vanessa Wood, headteacher of Joseph’s College Prep School in Ipswich.

Vanessa Wood, headteacher of Joseph’s College Prep School in Ipswich.

Archant

The newly appointed headteacher of a preparatory school in Ipswich has said she will inspire pupils to be their very best.

Comment
Vanessa Wood, headteacher of Joseph’s College Prep School in Ipswich.Vanessa Wood, headteacher of Joseph’s College Prep School in Ipswich.

Vanessa Wood has taken up the new role at St Joseph’s Prep School, where she has worked as the deputy headteacher for three years.

She said: “St Joseph’s Prep School is the most amazing place to work. Its caring family atmosphere and academic focus support the children to develop into confident individuals.

“I am continually thrilled to see the pupils creating and enjoying such wonderfully diverse curricular and extra-curricular activities and working with our excellent team of staff. Shaping the future of the prep school and inspiring its pupils to be their very best is going to be such an enjoyable opportunity.”

Martin Hine, who stepped down on January 1 this year, will continue as vice principal of St Joseph’s College, which takes students through from nursery to sixth form.

Keywords: St Joseph's College

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

33 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Three arrested after police find ‘large number of cannabis plants’ in Thompson Drive, Rendlesham

43 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Cannabis plants (stock image)

Three people have been arrested after police reported finding cannabis plants at a property in east Suffolk.

Dog owners reminded to keep pets under control after dog kills lambs on at Bradfield farm

56 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

A Suffolk farmer has reported a “scene of carnage” after a dog attacked and killed a number of lambs.

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

09:01 Colin Adwent
Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Two drink-drivers and a drug-driver have been banned from the road by Ipswich magistrates.

Tailbacks on A14 after lorry and three cars collide between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

08:47 Andrew Hirst
A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

A lorry and three cars are reported to have crashed on the A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

Tons of rubbish still be discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

08:43 Emma Brennan
Council litter pickers on the A14

High profile campaigns urging people to stop throwing litter out of car windows are not working it has been claimed.

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

08:25 Nicholas Carding
BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

A sharp rise in the number of mental health patients dying unexpectedly coincided with the responsible organisation cutting nearly a quarter of its inpatient beds.

Most read

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Tailbacks on A14 after lorry and three cars collide between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Gallery: See our archive photos marking 25 years of RAF Mildenhall’s 100th Air Refueling Wing

RAF Mildenhall memories A USAF refuelling wing at RAF Mildenhal KC135R Stratotanker and a rarely seen B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber rising to take on board fuel high over the Scottish Highlands

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Tailbacks on A14 after lorry and three cars collide between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk head warns

Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24