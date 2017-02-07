Vanessa Wood announced new headteacher of St Joseph’s Prep School in Ipswich

The newly appointed headteacher of a preparatory school in Ipswich has said she will inspire pupils to be their very best.

Vanessa Wood has taken up the new role at St Joseph’s Prep School, where she has worked as the deputy headteacher for three years.

She said: “St Joseph’s Prep School is the most amazing place to work. Its caring family atmosphere and academic focus support the children to develop into confident individuals.

“I am continually thrilled to see the pupils creating and enjoying such wonderfully diverse curricular and extra-curricular activities and working with our excellent team of staff. Shaping the future of the prep school and inspiring its pupils to be their very best is going to be such an enjoyable opportunity.”

Martin Hine, who stepped down on January 1 this year, will continue as vice principal of St Joseph’s College, which takes students through from nursery to sixth form.