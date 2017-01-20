Overcast

Vegetable grower’s warning over access to labour

17:01 20 January 2017

Andrew Williams, farm manger at Home Farm, Nacton.

Archant

If the UK fails to allow in farm labour from the EU, it could have far-reaching consequences for UK employment and for farms’ bottom lines, an Ipswich farmer has warned.

Andrew Williams manages Home Farm Nacton, a business employing around 50 regular staff as well as 50 seasonal workers whose numbers can swell to 100 at the height of production. Many of these come from eastern Europe.

The farm grows organic vegetables, conventional vegetables and cereals and is currently working on 140 hectares under Soil Association organic certification. The vegetable element accounts for about three quarters of the farm’s £4.5m to £5m turnover.

It’s a highly labour-intensive operation, and the business relies on foreign labour, but since the Brexit vote, the availability of workers has been tightening, in part due to less favourably currency conditions following the collapse in the value of sterling, and also due to a sense among some EU workers that they are no longer welcome in Britain.

“A lot of it is hand-planted. With the organics some of it is hand-weeded and hand-harvested. Without that labour available to us, we would not be able to grow a lot of the crops we do,” said Andrew.

“Of the 4,300 acres we farm in any one year probably 1,000 acres of that is in high value, high labour input crops. If that labour was not available we would have to completely review our cropping strategy. If we lost the labour or the majority of it we would have to scale back to a more arable operation.”

The consequence of this would be a lower turnover, and far fewer jobs, including, ironically, British workers at the farm, he said.

Andrew pointed out that the UK already imports many of its vegetables, and any movement away from access to labour would hit this.

“Already there is a slowdown in labour available - they are not feeling welcome,” he said.

On Wednesday, the NFU put the case for a Seasonal Agricultural Permit Scheme for non-EU workers to a group of MPs.

NFU director of policy Andrew Clark explained to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) Select Committee the potential impact of Britain’s exit from the EU on the ability of UK firms to recruit the workers they need.

“Horticulture especially has very specific needs for labour. This sector alone needs around 80,000 seasonal workers to pick and pack fruit and veg and plant crops across the country. This is expected to rise to 95,000 by 2021 based on current growth projections,” he said.

“We’ve already seen a shortfall in EU workers and this has been exacerbated by the referendum outcome. Our seasonal worker needs are not about immigration - these workers would be required to return home when the season is over.”

The National Pig Association (NPA) also stressed the importance of EU labour to sectors like pig production.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said while the nature of future trade arrangements will have a huge impact on the viability of UK pig sector, currently the industry’s biggest concern is access to labour.

“Without EU labour there will be no British pig industry as we know it,” she said.

“We understand why immigration is going go to be a priority for Mrs May but, along with many other sectors, we fear this could result in serious unintended consequences if politics triumphs over economic reality.”

  • The jobless figures for the UK were released this week and from memory there were just over 1.6m people unemployed. Perhaps we should be looking at getting some of these trained up to get their hands dirty out in the fields. It isn't that we don't have the man power to fill the gaps left by international workers as much as it is getting our unemployed out of bed to do something rather than sponging of the state.

    TREBOR60

    Friday, January 20, 2017

