Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Veteran actor and East Anglian resident Sir John Hurt dies at the age of 77

08:34 28 January 2017

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill Smith

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2013

The veteran actor Sir John Hurt, who lived in Norfolk, has died at 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Comment
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill SmithJohn Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill Smith

His agent, Charles McDonald, confirmed his death on Saturday.

The British actor was nominated for two Academy Awards, for The Elephant Man and Midnight Express, and won four Bafta Awards, including a lifetime achievement recognition for his outstanding contribution to British cinema in 2012.

Sir John, who lived in North Norfolk, was chancellor of the Norwich University of Arts and patron of Cinema City Ltd, who chose to name their new film and heritage centre after him.

At the time of his diagnosis in June 2015 he said: “I have always been open about the way in which I conduct my life and in that spirit I would like to make a statement.

Tony Britten on set with John Hurt during the filming of ChickLitTony Britten on set with John Hurt during the filming of ChickLit

“I have recently been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer. I am undergoing treatment and am more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team.

“I am continuing to focus on my professional commitments and will shortly be recording Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell (one of life’s small ironies!) for BBC Radio 4.”

He later told the Radio Times: “I can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it.

“We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly. But my treatment is going terrifically well, so I’m optimistic.”

Sir John enjoyed a big hit with sci-fi horror Alien in 1979 and his character’s final scene has been frequently named as one of the most memorable in cinematic history.

He recently found new fans when he starred as a “forgotten” incarnation of the Doctor, known as the War Doctor, in Doctor Who.

He was knighted by the Queen for services to drama at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2015.

Earlier this year Sir John pulled out of a production of John Osborne’s play The Entertainer on medical advice, as he recovered from an intestinal complaint.

He had been due to play Billy Rice in the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company production, directed by Rob Ashford.

However he continued to work at a prodigious rate, starring in Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie, thriller Damascus Cover and the upcoming biopic of boxer Lenny McLean, My Name Is Lenny.

He was also filming Darkest Hour, in which he starred as Neville Chamberlain opposite Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill.

The film focuses on Churchill’s charge against Adolf Hitler’s army in the early days of the Second World War and is currently scheduled to be released on December 29 2017.

Sir John, who played Caligula in the celebrated BBC drama I, Claudius, also racked up film hits in V for Vendetta, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Hercules.

Other celebrated roles included his performance as Stephen Ward - a key figure in the Profumo affair - in Scandal and a reprisal of his role as Crisp for An Englishman In New York in 2009, 34 years after his original portrayal of the flamboyant figure.

Sir John’s distinctive voice has been used several times as narrator, and accompanied a chilling Aids awareness advertising campaign in the 1980s.

Born in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, Sir John went to art college before he studied at Rada (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) and picked up TV and film roles until he had his major breakthrough, appearing in A Man For All Seasons as Richard Rich.

Sir John achieved further prominence in the film 10 Rillington Place as Timothy Evans who was wrongly executed for the crimes of serial killer John Christie, played by Richard Attenborough.

Keywords: BBC Radio New York

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Radio Suffolk star Mark Murphy tells how father used to attack mother

08:51 Emily Townsend emily.townsend@archant.co.uk
BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy

Radio presenter Mark Murphy has given a deeply personal account of the domestic violence his mother suffered at the hands of his father.

Adam Ant band confirms death of its 41-year-old Suffolk guitarist Tom Edwards

20 minutes ago Jason Noble
Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

The Suffolk-based guitarist and musical director in Adam Ant’s band, Tom Edwards, has died aged 41 from suspected heart failure, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Stowmarket man convicted of raping three women

09:00 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court

A Stowmarket man is facing a prison sentence after a jury convicted him of raping three women.

Hadleigh Health Centre osteopath struck off after sex with patients

09:00 Jason Noble
Salway practiced in Hadleigh

An osteopath from Hadleigh has been struck off the register for a catalogue of misconducts including sex with patients which he had filmed and inappropriate sexual messages.

Veteran actor and East Anglian resident Sir John Hurt dies at the age of 77

08:34
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Photo: Bill Smith

The veteran actor Sir John Hurt, who lived in Norfolk, has died at 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

Yesterday, 22:25 Mariam Ghaemi
More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Outraged bus users from a Bury St Edmunds estate have described cuts to their bus service as “despicable” at a packed public meeting.

Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Yesterday, 20:02 Matt Reason
Amine Mbarki

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Opinion: Martin Newell’s Joy of Essex - Our beloved Brian Matthew ensures he is never bigger than the music

Brian Matthew - BBC Radio 2 broadcaster

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Amine Mbarki

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Amine Mbarki

Police issue safety advice for drivers and cyclists after two crashes – one fatal – in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy turns to the ‘Serenity Prayer’ when times get tough

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24