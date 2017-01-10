Victim blamed former girlfriend for Bury St Edmunds shooting, court hears

Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court

A Suffolk man, who was shot in the chest at point black range with a sawn off shotgun by three hitmen, told an Army medic who went to his aid that his ex-girlfriend and her family were behind the shooting.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a statement read to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court, Alistair Kirk said he was in his flat in Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of August 4, 2015, when he heard a voice shouting for help.

He looked out of his window and saw a man with blood on the left side of his body saying he had been shot.

Mr Kirk, who said he had been trained in first aid by the Army, went to the boot of his car and got his first aid kit and went to assist the man.

He said that during a conversation with the injured man about who was responsible for what had happened, he allegedly said: “It was my ex-girlfriend and her family”.

The court has heard that Jonathan Catchpole, who is in his 30s, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his chest after three hitmen burst into his flat.

He was rushed to hospital and “miraculously” survived after undergoing surgery to remove shotgun pellets and cartridge wadding from his chest.

Before the court is Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, who has denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole, who was her former partner, between August 2014 and August 2015 with her father Colin Deferia and four other men.

It has been alleged that she and her father hatched a plan to have Mr Catchpole murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously.

The court has heard that shortly before Mr Catchpole was blasted in the chest at his flat in Forum Court, on August 4, 2015 in the botched assassination attempt, one of the hired killers allegedly told him: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the jury that Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Suffolk, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset, and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset, had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole but were convicted after a trial last year.

Mr Jackson has alleged that Rebecca Deferia was “at the heart” of the plot to have Mr Catchpole murdered and said it was “inconceivable” that the other people involved in the conspiracy would have done what they did without her express wishes.

Mr Jackson said that following the end of his relationship with Rebecca Deferia, who was Colin Deferia’s only child and “appeared to want for nothing”, Mr Catchpole had allegedly been subjected to “escalating acts of hostility”.

These allegedly included threats to his life, having the tyres on his car slashed and the brakes cut and his clothes, which had been slashed with a knife or scissors, dumped in bin liners at his workplace.

After her arrest, Rebecca Deferia had given police a prepared statement denying her involvement in the conspiracy to murder Mr Catchpole and had given “no comment” answers to questions.

The trial continues today.