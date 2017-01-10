Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Victim blamed former girlfriend for Bury St Edmunds shooting, court hears

11:51 10 January 2017

Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court

Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court

A Suffolk man, who was shot in the chest at point black range with a sawn off shotgun by three hitmen, told an Army medic who went to  his aid that his ex-girlfriend and her family were behind the shooting.

Comment

In a statement read to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court, Alistair Kirk said he was in his flat in Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of August 4, 2015, when he heard a voice shouting for help.

He looked out of his window and saw a man with blood on the left side of his body saying he had been shot.

Mr Kirk, who said he had been trained in first aid by the Army, went to the boot of his car and got his first aid kit and went to assist the man.

He said that during a conversation with the injured man about who was responsible for what had happened, he allegedly said: “It was my ex-girlfriend and her family”.

The court has heard that Jonathan Catchpole, who is in his 30s, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his chest after three hitmen burst into his flat.

He was rushed to hospital and “miraculously” survived after undergoing surgery to remove shotgun pellets and cartridge wadding from his chest.

Before the court is Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, who has denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole, who was her former partner, between August 2014 and August 2015 with her father Colin Deferia and four other men.

It has been alleged that she and her father hatched a plan to have Mr Catchpole murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously.

The court has heard that shortly before Mr Catchpole was blasted in the chest at his flat in Forum Court, on August 4, 2015 in the botched assassination attempt, one of the hired killers allegedly told him: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the jury that Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Suffolk, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset, and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset, had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole but were convicted after a trial last year.

Mr Jackson has alleged that Rebecca Deferia was “at the heart” of the plot to have Mr Catchpole murdered and said it was “inconceivable” that the other people involved in the conspiracy would have done what they did without her express wishes.

Mr Jackson said that following the end of his relationship with Rebecca Deferia, who was Colin Deferia’s only child and “appeared to want for nothing”, Mr Catchpole had allegedly been subjected to “escalating acts of hostility”.

These allegedly included threats to his life, having the tyres on his car slashed and the brakes cut and his clothes, which had been slashed with a knife or scissors, dumped in bin liners at his workplace.

After her arrest, Rebecca Deferia had given police a prepared statement denying her involvement in the conspiracy to murder Mr Catchpole and had given “no comment” answers to questions.

The trial continues today.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court

No snow in Suffolk today but conditions are on a ‘knife-edge for tomorrow’, weather forecaster warns

07:09 Chris Shimwell
Snow scene. Picture credit: Felis Klostle/AP

Suffolk faces the possibility of snow for the first time in 2017 tomorrow as forecasters warn that a shift of just 1°C could make all the difference.

Man who killed Laureen Hammond in Bromeswell car crash due to be released from prison

07:00 Richard Cornwell
Laureen with her sister Keely Hammond

A mother has spoken of her anger that the partially-sighted teenage driver who killed her daughter is being released from prison after serving just half his sentence.

Slow A12 traffic as lorry and car collide on the A12 at Colchester

32 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
A12 stock photograph

Slow traffic has been reported on the A12 this morning after a car and lorry collided near the Colchester United football stadium.

Floor plan of shooting victim’s home found on suspect’s iPad, court hears

07:00 Jane Hunt
Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court

Internet searches for the floor plan of the flat where a Suffolk man was shot in the chest by three hitmen were made on an iPad belonging to his former partner in the weeks leading up to the assassination attempt, it has been alleged.

Colchester MP says money for sport must come from general tax not a new sugary drinks levy

Yesterday, 20:33 Annabelle Dickson
Will Quince, Colchester MP.

Money to encourage young people to get involved in sport should come from general taxation not a levy on sugary drinks, Colchester’s MP has said.

Snow warning for Suffolk and Essex this week issued by Met Office

Yesterday, 20:31 Matt Stott
<<< NEWS >>> December 2009 weather A dog walker this morning on a snow covered B1029 Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, near Colchester, Essex. Photo ref APP 09 Brightlingsea Snow 6 Andrew Partridge Friday 18/12/09

“Thundersnow” and blizzards could sweep away the region’s mild weather as an Arctic cold spell blowing in from the north looks set to cause temperatures to tumble.

Power cut in Colchester High Street

Yesterday, 19:30 Matt Stott
Stock photo of the high street in Colchester.

Shops and restaurants have been left without power in Colchester’s high street on Tuesday evening.

Most read

Updated: Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ couple in 70s after fatal crash on ‘dangerous’ A1307 in Suffolk

No snow in Suffolk today but conditions are on a ‘knife-edge for tomorrow’, weather forecaster warns

Snow scene. Picture credit: Felis Klostle/AP

Snow warning for Suffolk and Essex this week issued by Met Office

<<< NEWS >>> December 2009 weather A dog walker this morning on a snow covered B1029 Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, near Colchester, Essex. Photo ref APP 09 Brightlingsea Snow 6 Andrew Partridge Friday 18/12/09

Man who killed Laureen Hammond in Bromeswell car crash due to be released from prison

Laureen with her sister Keely Hammond

Framlingham cancer patient organises charity walk every day of January – and the response has been ‘crazy’

Matt Bayfield with friends, family and supporters on a walk around Framlingham

Poll: Play a full strength side in Lincoln FA Cup replay, Ipswich Town fans urge Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy is exasperated on the touchline during the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Play a full strength side in Lincoln FA Cup replay, Ipswich Town fans urge Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy is exasperated on the touchline during the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24