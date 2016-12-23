Victim of Great Barton burglary will ‘enjoy Christmas and not let culprits win’

There have been a further six burglaries in west Suffolk since Sunday.

The victim of one of the recent village burglaries in west Suffolk has said she will not let it ruin her Christmas.

Jenny Vaughan and her husband Dave were enjoying a festive party with friends last Saturday night when their home in Great Barton was targeted.

She described how she felt “angry”, “violated” and “vulnerable” in her house following the burglary.

The couple had returned home to discover their bedroom had been ransacked and livingroom French doors smashed, and sentimental items like jewellery – bought by Mr Vaughan for his wife – had been stolen.

Mrs Vaughan, 59, who is the business manager at St Mary’s Church of England School in Mildenhall, also had her Ted Baker handbag taken, with bank cards inside.

This burglary follows a spate in the west and central areas of the county, which saw more than 30 in just two weeks from the end of November to early December, and there has been six in the past week. Police said arrests have been made in relation to these incidents, but not yet in connection with the crime at the Vaughan household and they are appealing for information.

Mrs Vaughan said: “We just want to try and put it behind us and enjoy things. They are not going to spoil our Christmas Day otherwise they have won, haven’t they?

“At the end of the day we weren’t in. We weren’t hurt and the house wasn’t trashed. If they had broken photographs and that, I wouldn’t be able to cope with that.”

Mrs Vaughan, a mother-of-two and grandmother-of-three, said while the possessions taken were not of great monetary value – they are worth a total of about £1,500 – many meant a lot to her personally.

A topaz pendant that was a gift from her husband for her recent birthday was among the jewellery stolen.

Other items included make-up, loose change and a Christmas present in the hall for her mother.

However, lots of wrapped Christmas presents in an upstairs bedroom were left untouched. In the master bedroom she described how wardrobe and cupboard doors had been left open and their possessions scattered on the bed.

She said: “I feel violated. The police officer gave us advice on where to put things. They [the burglars] know exactly where to go.

“They wouldn’t think of looking on top of a kitchen unit. Why should I have to hide things in my own house?

“How dare they come into my house and take what’s mine, what’s ours, that we have worked hard for.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Smethurst, of Western Area CID, said the number of reported burglaries in west Suffolk was decreasing, with six homes targeted since Sunday.

“Call the police if you see anything suspicious – if there is a crime in progress on 999 or if you have other information on 101.”