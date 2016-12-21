Views wanted on plans which could see Minor Injury Units closed in north Essex

The opening of the new Minor Injuries unit at Clacton Hospital in 2008. Photo: Archant

Residents are being asked for their views on plans which could potentially see minor injury units (MIUs) closed in north Essex.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (NEE CCG) is currently reviewing the urgent care provision offered in Colchester and Tendring.

Three options are being considered.

The first is to continue with the existing services – a Walk-in Centre in Turner Road, Colchester, and MIUs at Clacton and Harwich hospitals – while the second will see these facilities closed. Patients would be re-directed to the NHS 111 number, GPs or self-care.

A third option is to set up a new minor injury service, treating ailments such as fractures, small wounds needing stitches and infected bites, with sites in Colchester and Tendring depending on need.

Following the announcement of the review, and the three options, last month, the NEE CCG is launching a period of engagement – which it stresses is not a consultation.

Beginning on January 4 and running until March 1, people can have their say at a series of events.

Sam Hepplewhite, chief officer at the NEE CCG, said: “The current urgent care system across Colchester and Tendring has evolved over time and is complex.

“This often leads to greater confusion amongst patients not realising which service would best meet their needs, where to access that service and when. There is also much duplication which can further complicate the choices patients make.

“Our local system needs to make £14million savings each year for the next three years so we need to ensure our finite resources are used in the most effective way possible.”

Engagement events are taking place at the following locations:

• Jaywick Sands Happy Club, St Christopher Church, Meadow Way, Jaywick; Thursday, January 5 – 7-8pm

• Community Voluntary Services Tendring, Rosemary Road, Clacton; Tuesday, January 10 – 11am–12noon

• Postgraduate Medical Centre, Villa 8, Lecture Hall. Colchester General Hospital, Turner Road, Colchester; Tuesday, January 10 – 6.30–7.30pm

• Electric Palace Cinema, King’s Quay Street, Harwich; Tuesday, January 17 – 6–7pm

• Tendring District Council, Council Chamber, Thorpe Road, Weeley; Friday, January 20 – 12.30–1.30pm

• Lion Walk United Reformed Church, Lion Walk Precinct, Colchester; Saturday, January 21 – 11am–12noon

• Electric Palace Cinema; Saturday, February 4 – 11am–12noon

• Community Voluntary Services Tendring; Saturday, February 11 – 11am–12noon

• Electric Palace Cinema; Friday, February 17 – 2pm–3pm

• Community Voluntary Services Tendring, The Garden Room; Tuesday, February 21 – 7-8pm

Ms Hepplewhite added: “We are pleased with the level and volume of responses we’ve received to date through our Listening Exercise. I would like to urge residents who have not already submitted their views to take part in our engagement.

“We are very much open to new ideas and are committed to listening to all views.”

n People can submit their views online at www.neessexccg.nhs.uk, by requesting a survey by calling 01206 918653 or emailing neeccg.comms@nhs.net, or post views to North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, Freepost RTUH-EUHB-SYRU, Aspen House, Stephenson Road, Severalls Industrial Park, Colchester, CO4 9QR.