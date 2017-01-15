Overcast

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

13:15 15 January 2017

'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Drivers will be given a visible reminder of their speeds when travelling through a Suffolk village in future thanks to the efforts of local people to fund a speed tracking sign.

SID is currently in Woodbridge walk just over the Melton Road/Boyton Road junction by the water tower. Along the same road is a sign that has been broken for months. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the sign.SID is currently in Woodbridge walk just over the Melton Road/Boyton Road junction by the water tower. Along the same road is a sign that has been broken for months. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the sign.

Known affectionately in Hollesley as SID, the Speed Indication Display lets motorists know if they are keeping to the village’s 30mph limit.

The mobile sign, which will be moved between four points around Hollesley, with another pole due to go up, was paid for with a combination of local fundraising and donations from the budgets of county councillor Andrew Reid and district councillor Christine Block.

James Mallinder, a parish councillor for the last year, specialising in highways and planning, said: “We’re really pleased with it.

“In Hollesley, we have fairly straight lines of road running through a very rural area, so we see a lot of agricultural traffic.

“After discussing what could be done regarding traffic locally, the parish clerk and I went out to clean a lot of the road signs – some of which had faded near the Alderton side of the village, which we logged with the county council.

“We were concerned that directional signs had not been replaced when damaged or broken and where liability would lie in the event of an accident.

“Instead of moaning, we realise we have to work in partnership and do what we can locally.

“Our district councillor and county councillor contributed towards the cost and we did some fundraising to get up to the £3,000 needed for the sign and for the facility to record data on the volume of cars and the speed they are travelling.

“If there is a continuous pattern of speeding, we can apply for enforcement, the redesign of the roads, or for road furniture.

“The sign mainly acts as a little memory aid to remind some drivers to ease their foot off the accelerator.

“We have already seen evidence of people becoming more conscious of the speed they’re driving.

“We will probably move its position every couple of weeks. If we see areas with repeat breaking of the limit, we may keep it there longer.”

A special ‘30mph edition’ of the Village Voices magazine is planned later in the year. Meanwhile, the parish council will consider launching a community speedwatch scheme, with the local school involved.

Mr Mallinder has also shared his information on the SID with surrounding parish councils.

“It’s possible we could rent it out for trial,” he said.

“I would like our county council to be more involved in providing the signs to towns and villages. In other parts of the country, local authorities have bought them in bulk and either given them out or sold them.

“We realise spending priorities are changing, but know we can make a big difference on the traffic side.”

  • Why is a psychologist not consulted before these 'improvements' are made? It just annoys people and they tend to drive faster.

    Mark Solveland

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

  • It won't make any difference,there's one outside my house,when they when they sus it's not a camera it's back to normal.

    Tony G

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

  • The speeding issue in Hollesley is a big problem especially around the area of Hollesley shop, where speeding cars and farm traffic seem oblivious to the vulnerability of this area. I would say that farm vehicles are the worst offenders and often drive at dangerous speeds.

    SuffolkBirdie

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

