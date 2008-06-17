Village windows come to life for advent scheme

Yoxford advent windows. Photo: Karen Willie. Karen Willie

It started as a casual conversation over coffee and cake – but by the time December rolled round, the idea of a village-wide advent window trail had become a spectacular reality.

Visitors to the picturesque village of Yoxford will have recently noticed windows decorated in festive fashion for a project hatched in G&T’s Cafe and Kitchen.

Thalia Barker, who opened the cafe with Gina Knox at Easter, said: “We sat down with one of our neighbours, Carol Rose, and a couple from the bed and breakfast to discuss bringing the village together, after we realised that our neighbours three doors down on either side didn’t actually know each other.

“We also wanted visitors to see that Yoxford isn’t just a high street, and came up with the idea of decorating our windows like an old fashioned advent calendar.

“We weren’t sure it would take off but, by December, we had 24 windows, plus eight double-ups.

“Carol produced a route map, which we have been selling in the cafe for a suggested donation of 50p, with proceeds going to the village hall.

“The cafe was number one – decorated in the theme of Willy Wonka. We hid golden tickets with vouchers to be used in the cafe.

“Everyone has participated really well, and other villages have even asked about it, in the hope of doing something similar next year. We also hope to get the pictures printed out to display around the cafe.”

Other festively decorated homes included one with a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Scrooge’s ‘Bah Humbug’ cry.