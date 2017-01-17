Villagers at scene of long-running armed police stand-off in Crowfield say ‘it’s been nice and quiet’

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

With the sun setting on the sleepy village of Crowfield this afternoon, you would hardly have known it was 18 hours in to an armed police stand-off.

In Stone Street, where officers had been called to reports of concerns over a person’s welfare at 11.15pm last night, few people were out.

A lone dog walker headed towards one of the police roadblocks, while a couple of men stood chatting, one of them trimming his hedge.

“It’s been nice and quiet,” said one of the men.

“We’ve not had any traffic all day.”

The only disturbance was reported last night, when one of the villagers claimed he heard a “loud bang” between 11pm and midnight.

“We don’t really know what’s going on, but I’ve never seen so much police activity,” he added.

Officers in vehicles have blocked the road, which runs through the village, in both directions.

Gathered by the village hall, viewed from a footpath, at least one officer carrying an automatic weapon could be seen. Several other police vehicles, including a dog unit, came and went.

Villagers said it was unusual to see the police in Crowfield, which is the “kind of place you could leave your door unlocked”.

“A missing wheelbarrow was the biggest crime we’ve had here,” one man joked.

At the southern roadblock, two women offered cups of tea to a police officer.

One of the pair, who gave her name as Kerry, said: “It’s a lovely place to live, there’s never been any problems here.

“We heard a helicopter last night, but thought it was just the military and went to bed.”

As dusk settled, children returned home from school, cars pulled into driveways and rubbish bins were left out for collection.

Only the flashing lights of a police van showed any departure from normal village life.