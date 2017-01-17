Visit Essex showcases the county from above

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Cressing Archant

A series of stunning aerial photographs showing diversity in Essex have been released by the county’s tourism organisation.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Waldegraves, East Mersea Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Waldegraves, East Mersea

Visit Essex’s Top of the World initiative has collated images taken from aeroplanes, drones, and high points across the county.

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. View from Jaywick Martello Tower. Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. View from Jaywick Martello Tower.

A Visit Essex spokesman said: “This series of spectacular photographs reveal the diversity of life in the Essex landscape.

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Stow Maries. Photo: Denis Stretton Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Stow Maries. Photo: Denis Stretton

“From the county’s rural heart to its busy coast, the images reveal just how fascinatingly varied it is.

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Stour Valley Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Stour Valley

“Renowned as it may be for being relatively flat, Essex still has plenty of high points to enjoy.

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. St Peter on the Wall Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. St Peter on the Wall

“Throughout the county there are wonderful places to take a bird’s eye view of its vibrant, beautiful and historic landscape.”

Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Saltmarsh run Visit Essex has published a series of images from the air. Saltmarsh run

As part of the body’s Live Local Love Local campaign, a team is also visiting a different area monthly to climb the tallest places and find the best views. They began in Saffron Walden and visit Southend next.