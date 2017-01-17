Visit Essex showcases the county from above
Archant
A series of stunning aerial photographs showing diversity in Essex have been released by the county’s tourism organisation.
Visit Essex’s Top of the World initiative has collated images taken from aeroplanes, drones, and high points across the county.
A Visit Essex spokesman said: “This series of spectacular photographs reveal the diversity of life in the Essex landscape.
“From the county’s rural heart to its busy coast, the images reveal just how fascinatingly varied it is.
“Renowned as it may be for being relatively flat, Essex still has plenty of high points to enjoy.
“Throughout the county there are wonderful places to take a bird’s eye view of its vibrant, beautiful and historic landscape.”
As part of the body’s Live Local Love Local campaign, a team is also visiting a different area monthly to climb the tallest places and find the best views. They began in Saffron Walden and visit Southend next.