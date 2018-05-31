Volunteers appeal to support the work at Ickworth Church

Ickworth Church. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It is now over five years since the historic Ickworth Church reopened after its restoration.

The trust’s main objective has been to keep it open and in good working order and to make sure it can be enjoyed by visitors to the church in the iconic house and gardens near the west Suffolk village of Horringer.

It requires a number of keen and enthusiastic volunteers to help achieve the trust’s aims and they are now appealing for some additional help.

They are planning a volunteers open afternoon on Thursday, September 6, at 3pm, at The Beehive pub, in the village, where the 8th Marquess and church trustees will be attending and would like to meet people that are interested in helping and could possibly afford one or two hours each week/fortnight.

For anyone wishing to find out more and would like to attend the event email details to john@ickworthchurch.org.uk