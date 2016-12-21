Volunteers are needed to ensure future of The Befriending Scheme’s Sunday lunch club

Shirley Moore, CEO Of The Befriending Scheme with some of the veg donated for the Christmas lunch by Cox Brothers Archant

Vulnerable people from across the county have enjoyed an early Christmas lunch, thanks to a joint initiative between a local charity and a Sudbury market trader.

The event on Sunday was organised by the Befriending Scheme at its base at The Croft and was a festive version of the organisation’s monthly Sunday Lunch Club. All of the vegetables for the seasonal spread were provided by Cox Brothers’ fruit and veg stall.

While volunteers cooked a Christmas meal with all the trimmings, guests enjoyed festive games and a good catch up.

Rob Taylor, of the Befriending Scheme said: “The Sunday Lunch Club is a great way for people to enjoy a treat we all take for granted.

“Having a lunch together can be the highlight of the month for those who come and they always comment how much it means to them.

“We’re looking for ways to not only keep this going into 2017, but also to extend it to more people, more often. It’s very much needed and we’d like to thank Cox Brothers for their generous donation to this month’s meal.”

The Befriending Scheme launched the club last year and it has proven a big success. However more funding is needed to enable it to continue. The charity is also seeking volunteers to help with food preparation for the monthly meal.

Mr Taylor added: “It’s a great way for someone who is looking to build a career in food to get a start, or for someone who loves making others happy through food to do just that.

“We’re also looking for hosts who can help with games, activities and making the day fun for everyone. There’s lots of ways you can get involved.”

Anyone interested in either sponsoring the Sunday lunches or donating time to help out can contact Tash Young on 01787 371333 or via info@thebefriendingscheme.org.uk