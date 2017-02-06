Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

08:00 06 February 2017

The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

Mariam Ghaemi

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Comment

Rather than just walking on by when she noticed rough sleepers on the streets of Bury St Edmunds, a retired nurse decided to do something to help.

Dottie Mistry, from Mildenhall, spotted the growing trend in November and together with a friend began taking soup and bread directly to those sleeping rough, on their turf.

From those early days, the group, called Sunday Supper, now has more than 300 Facebook members and is looking to become a registered charity.

Mrs Mistry, who used to work at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, said for those people out there who had wanted to help, but didn’t know how, the group had “given them a purpose”.

“We have had a lot of support. Without the support we couldn’t provide what we do.”

It started off with hot meals on Sunday nights, and now members also go out on Monday and Thursday evenings with thermal bags, flasks and snacks, based outside Poundland or in front of Moyse’s Hall Museum.

As well as food and drinks, they are also able to provide toiletries, clothes, sleeping bags and even small stoves so those in need can warm food themselves, all thanks to donations.

When asked whether there may be more rough sleepers because of what’s on offer, Mrs Mistry said: “I think we stop people from begging on the street, at least a few days of the week.”

She added: “I don’t think we offer enough to entice people in.”

One rough sleeper, a man aged 22, described how a relationship breakdown and losing his supported housing accommodation had led to him being on the streets.

Mrs Mistry added: “What is really coming across is no-one is really listening to the stories of the homeless. People do tell us why they are on the streets sometimes and one in particular was through bedroom tax.”

She said the group would continue to serve on the streets, rather than finding a building, as “we are coming to their level and coming to their home ground”.

What they are looking for is the loan of a sink once a month so a hairdresser can wash and cut the hair of those sleeping rough.

They are also looking to raise funds to hire a bus to take the homeless on a day out to Thetford Forest.

Anyone who can help should contact Mrs Mistry on 077344 75531.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

22 minutes ago Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

27 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Day King George V1 pitched up on a Suffolk beach and sang Auld Lang Syne

57 minutes ago Steven Russell
The King and his Queen

It is 65 years since the front page of the ‘late final’ edition of the Ipswich Evening Star proclaimed THE KING IS DEAD as flags were lowered to half-mast and theatres shut for the day.

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 Paul Geater
The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

February 6 is a day tinged with sadness for the Queen

06:28 Chris Bishop
How the news was reported. Picture: Archant library

For Elizabeth II, February 6 denotes not only the beginning of her reign but a great sadness at the death of her beloved “Papa”.

Celebrating The Queen’s 65-year reign spanning six decades of great change

06:27 Chris Bishop
The Queen listens to the Fijian choir during her visit to the Fiji Exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After more than six decades as head of state, the Queen remains an important figure in national life – a reassuring presence in an ever-changing world.

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24