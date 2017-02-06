Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi. Mariam Ghaemi

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Rather than just walking on by when she noticed rough sleepers on the streets of Bury St Edmunds, a retired nurse decided to do something to help.

Dottie Mistry, from Mildenhall, spotted the growing trend in November and together with a friend began taking soup and bread directly to those sleeping rough, on their turf.

From those early days, the group, called Sunday Supper, now has more than 300 Facebook members and is looking to become a registered charity.

Mrs Mistry, who used to work at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, said for those people out there who had wanted to help, but didn’t know how, the group had “given them a purpose”.

“We have had a lot of support. Without the support we couldn’t provide what we do.”

It started off with hot meals on Sunday nights, and now members also go out on Monday and Thursday evenings with thermal bags, flasks and snacks, based outside Poundland or in front of Moyse’s Hall Museum.

As well as food and drinks, they are also able to provide toiletries, clothes, sleeping bags and even small stoves so those in need can warm food themselves, all thanks to donations.

When asked whether there may be more rough sleepers because of what’s on offer, Mrs Mistry said: “I think we stop people from begging on the street, at least a few days of the week.”

She added: “I don’t think we offer enough to entice people in.”

One rough sleeper, a man aged 22, described how a relationship breakdown and losing his supported housing accommodation had led to him being on the streets.

Mrs Mistry added: “What is really coming across is no-one is really listening to the stories of the homeless. People do tell us why they are on the streets sometimes and one in particular was through bedroom tax.”

She said the group would continue to serve on the streets, rather than finding a building, as “we are coming to their level and coming to their home ground”.

What they are looking for is the loan of a sink once a month so a hairdresser can wash and cut the hair of those sleeping rough.

They are also looking to raise funds to hire a bus to take the homeless on a day out to Thetford Forest.

Anyone who can help should contact Mrs Mistry on 077344 75531.