Volvo XC60 used in Clacton Tesco attempted armed robbery found abandoned in Jubilee Avenue

Police at the scene of the armed raid in Clacton

Detectives investigating a “very frightening” attempted armed robbery at a north Essex supermarket in which shots were fired have recovered a car used by the suspects.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports two security guards were approached by two men outside the Tesco store in the Brook Retail Park, London Road, Clacton just before 11.40am yesterday.

One of the suspects, who is reported to have had a firearm, threatened the victims and demanded they open the cash machines.

Police said two shots were fired but no-one was injured and the suspects left empty-handed in a silver Volvo XC60 , which may have had a third person inside.

Det Ch Insp Josie Hayes said: “This was a very frightening incident for those involved and members of the public who were present.

“Fortunately no-one was injured and we have significant resources dedicated to finding those responsible.

“This attempted robbery happened at a busy time of morning when the supermarket was open.

“I am appealing for witnesses who have yet to speak to police to please get in touch. I am also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, or mobile phone or dash cam footage.

“The 4x4 used by the suspects was found abandoned in Jubilee Avenue, Clacton, a short time after the incident.

“We urgently want to speak to anyone who has seen a silver Volvo XC60 yesterday or in recent days in or around the retail park, Jubilee Avenue or surrounding streets to please come forward.”

People with information are asked to contact the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at Essex Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its website .