Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Volvo XC60 used in Clacton Tesco attempted armed robbery found abandoned in Jubilee Avenue

07:42 19 January 2017

Police at the scene of the armed raid in Clacton

Police at the scene of the armed raid in Clacton

Detectives investigating a “very frightening” attempted armed robbery at a north Essex supermarket in which shots were fired have recovered a car used by the suspects.

Comment

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports two security guards were approached by two men outside the Tesco store in the Brook Retail Park, London Road, Clacton just before 11.40am yesterday.

One of the suspects, who is reported to have had a firearm, threatened the victims and demanded they open the cash machines.

Police said two shots were fired but no-one was injured and the suspects left empty-handed in a silver Volvo XC60 , which may have had a third person inside.

Det Ch Insp Josie Hayes said: “This was a very frightening incident for those involved and members of the public who were present.

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raidTesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

“Fortunately no-one was injured and we have significant resources dedicated to finding those responsible.

“This attempted robbery happened at a busy time of morning when the supermarket was open.

“I am appealing for witnesses who have yet to speak to police to please get in touch. I am also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, or mobile phone or dash cam footage.

“The 4x4 used by the suspects was found abandoned in Jubilee Avenue, Clacton, a short time after the incident.

“We urgently want to speak to anyone who has seen a silver Volvo XC60 yesterday or in recent days in or around the retail park, Jubilee Avenue or surrounding streets to please come forward.”

People with information are asked to contact the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at Essex Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its website .

Related articles

Keywords: Essex Police Volvo Tesco

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

17:42 Edmund Crosthwaite
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.

Sun’s reflection in mirror causes devastating fire at home in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford

18 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The fire was caused by the sun's reflection in a bedroom mirror. Picture: Richard Wisbey.

An Essex couple have been left homeless after their house caught fire as a result of the sun’s reflection in a mirror.

Bridget Muttock finally retiring from Depperhaugh nursing home at Hoxne at 80

20 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Bridget Muttock and manager Alison Fallowfield, seated, with some of the home’s other long serving staff.

Carer Bridget Muttock has some heartfelt advice for anyone contemplating retirement in their 60s – don’t do it.

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

16:15 Emily Townsend
The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

A well-known hotel in the heart of Colchester has joined a range of other outlets in the town to be given just one star for food hygiene.

Bid to scrap Colchester bus lane over fears drivers are making ‘dangerous’ U-turns

17:44 Emily Townsend
Colchester GV: High Street/East Hill bus lane

Campaigners are launching a bid to scrap a bus lane which they claim is forcing drivers to make dangerous U-turns at the bottom of Colchester High Street.

Owner of fire-damaged George Inn in Wickham Market ‘happy to co-operate’ with community buy-out

17:19 Andrew Hirst
The George Inn, Wickham Market

The owner of a fire-damaged Suffolk pub has expressed his willingness to sell the historic building to a community group wishing to take it on.

New teams in Leiston and Southwold to regenerate their coastal communities

16:52 Richard Cornwell
A sunny day on the beach and promenade in Southwold - the town has been boosted by coastal communities status. Picture: James Bass

Two communities in Suffolk have been awarded special status as part of a national project to drive forward future economic growth and prosperity in coastal areas.

Most read

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Updated: A12 reopens after three injured during serious A12 crash at Wangford, near Southwold

The A12 has been closed following an accident (Stock photo)

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future next summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome.

Opinion: Drivers in Ipswich need to help reduce congestion now instead of waiting for Northern bypass

Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24