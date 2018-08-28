Partly Cloudy

Campaigners highlight slavery scourge as firms reminded of obligation

PUBLISHED: 14:36 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 24 October 2018

Walk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEY

Walk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEY

Joshua Anstey

The region’s big businesses have been reminded of their duty to help end exploitation as the government threatened action on firms avoiding responsibilty.

Walk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEYWalk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEY

Last weekend, campaigners marched in Ipswich to raise awareness of the men, women and children still trapped in slavery.

It was the third Walk for Freedom organised by the Ipswich campus of the Proclaimers Church in support of the A21 Campaign against trafficking.

The event took place in the same week as the Home Office released updated guidance for companies required to publish annual labour practice statements.

Fran Marcus, who organised the walk, said: “The idea was to raise awareness of modern-day slavery by providing facts and figures.

Walk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEYWalk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEY

“It’s estimated to generate £104m in Britain each year with the average age of victims just 12.

“People don’t tend to realise it’s taking place on their doorstep.

“We must all acknowledge that people are being bought and sold in our country and to make sure it doesn’t continue on our watch.”

Last week, the Salvation Army revealed the number of victims referred to its specialist support service increased from 44 to 101 in the East of England between July 2017 and June 2018 – the biggest regional rise in the UK.

Walk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEYWalk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEY

The majority of victims are female and most are trafficked for labour or sexual exploitation.

The Home Office has written to 17,000 bosses, threatening to expose firms with a turnover of more than £36m that breach their requirement to publish annual transparency statements.

About 60% have published a statement, as required under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, but continued non-compliance will not be tolerated, according to the minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, Victoria Atkins.

According to a Transparency In Supply Chains (TISC) report, Suffolk’s seven districts and boroughs are home to 112 suppliers required to provide a statement, including steps taken to minimise areas of risk.

Walk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEYWalk for Freedom against modern-day slavery in Ipswich Picture: JOSHUA ANSTEY

The Port of Felixstowe publishes its statement online, while Stansted’s partner company, MAG, has a modern-slavery and human trafficking policy at all of its airports, where all staff have awareness training and access to a ‘safe call’ whistleblowing hotline.

A spokesman said Stansted also works with the police and Border Force to report, reduce and prevent risks as passengers pass through the terminal.

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

