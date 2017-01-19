Partly Cloudy

Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

09:50 19 January 2017

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome.

Archant

Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has called on motorists to consider using other ways of getting to work – especially if they live near their workplace.

His call comes as villages in his constituency prepare to battle against plans for an Ipswich northern by-pass for the second time in 20 years.

He has also called for improvements to junctions on the A140 near Eye to help businesses based there.

Dr Poulter said he would like to see employers in Ipswich encourage their staff to find other ways of travelling to work if they do not need a vehicle as part of their job.

He said: “If you look at the report into proposals for a northern by-pass a significant number of people who live in Ipswich work within three miles of their home. Many of them will live much nearer to their workplace.

“If some of them did not drive there would be less congestion and the pressure for a northern by-pass would be eased.

“It would also be good for their health if they walked or cycled – this is a good time of the year to start anew on that kind of thing,” he said.

Some employers, including Suffolk County Council, offered incentives to staff walking or using public transport to get to work – and he would like to see more taking up this lead.

Communities to the north of Ipswich fought off attempts to build a new by-pass in the area back in the 1990s – and Dr Poulter said they will continue to fight against any proposals for a road through the countryside and which would affect many villages.

Meanwhile Dr Poulter has been contacted by a number of businesses reporting their ongoing concerns about access to and from their bases on the Mid Suffolk Industrial Park at Eye.

He met with James Finch, the county council cabinet member for transport, to discuss the problem.

Afterwards Dr Poulter said: “With further development expected in the area, the time has come for improvements at this very busy junction.

“I would like to see contributions coming from  developers, linked to new housing or to industrial development and I am asking Suffolk County Council to ensure that this this vital Highways improvement is escalated as a priority project.”

  • So Mr Poulter stuff your constituents that live in Ipswich, it sums up why this man and the present boundary's for MP's are unworkable. Mr Poulter is more worried about a minor junction on the A140 which effects a handful of people. Instead of the massive problem NW Ipswich faces with Whitton, Meridith Rd, Norwich Rd, Dales Rd, Sherrington Rd are used as rat runs for the over 10,000 car journeys a day from the Northern Fringe, without the extra housing in NE Ipswich at Kesgrave and Martlesham trying to get to the A14 West. The Asda Junction with the A14 will just grind to a holt from Dales Rd jct with Norwich Rd to Meridith Rd through to the A14. Taking over 40 mins to get up the A14 because Mr Poulter will not back a Northern Bypass. I am sorry Ipswich needs two MP's that represent Ipswich not Eye, not Rural Suffolk. They need representing but have contrasting demands to a growing modern City. Maybe the area's covered by Teresa Coffey, Dan Poulter and Ben Gummer need to be rejigged. With 2 MP's representing the greater Ipswich area and North Suffolk and Suffolk Coastal north of Ipswich being merged. The problem is Suffolk Coastal are running off in a grand hurry to get Martlesham and Kesgrave governed from Lowerstoft. But the fact is Dan Poulters main constituency area in Number terms is NW Ipswich, time to stand up Dan for all you constituents or Stand down.

    The Ginge

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • I'll get on my bicycle and bike to work, just as soon as SCC councillors and senior managers and MP's do the same. I don't subscribe to the 'Do as I say, not as I do' philosophy spouted off by the councillors at SCC who commandeer the ground floor of the staff car park every time they have a council meeting - and they park for free. Don't tell everyone else to use alternative methods of getting to work, just so you can have the roads to yourselves.

    salmonman

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • So that's an edited version of the comment this paper moderated. I wonder what the triggers are?

    paul e.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • @IpswichBristol - OK when it's a road in the north of the county. That needs improving and it's the MP's heartland. Ignoring the fact that that road should have been dualled 30 years ago but wasn't. And I don't see a fight between the 2 MPs, I don't think the Ipswich MP wants a NBP. Just like his father before him.

    paul e.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • I love a bit of censorship in the afternoon. This paper really doesn't want debate on this does it. Reason - other.

    paul e.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Good one Mark ! Why do they Always blame the motorist... Traffic chaos is caused by lack of a good infrastructure not the motorist. Roads should be designed to take the traffic and in the case of the Orwell bridge it's simply too congested so we now need a sensible alternative . Stop pandering to the village elite and back a bypass you know it makes sense but you're just saving your own job , typical politician.

    deeber

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • @MarkLing - he doesn't attend his Kesgrave meetings, he just sends his Mum. Not sure what transport she uses.

    paul e.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Public Transport should be owned by the people not profit making organisations. That is the problem, only routes deemed profitable will exist ! The future planning in this Country is pathetic , as is the idiot Geater who continues to post articles that are pure rubbish.

    Poppys Dad

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Would Dan also like to explain how he gets to and from his constituency office in Earl Soham to visit his customers (voters) in North Ipswich, Kesgrave and Martlesham? How does he attend the numerous local meetings in an around North Ipswich? Hoes doe he get to and from his rural home to the station when attending the House of Commons? The ridiculous Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency was concocted in 1997, it is a dog's breakfast, always ensuring that Ipswich is further weakened, divided and Suffolkated. How quickly it is forgotten that Ipswich always had two seats in parliament for almost 600 years, reflecting the importance that our town one had. Perhaps if Dan based his constituency office in urban north Ipswich rather than rural Earl Soham he may have a different outlook, and a much better understanding of the needs of his Ipswich, Claydon, Bramford, Kesgrave, Martlesham constituents here.

    Mark Ling

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Sadly the rural buses simply fail to attract passengers travelling to work. They even struggled when the council expanded the rural bus services to attract people throughout the day. The bus pass has enabled those who have retired free travel but take up outside the town has been poor. A buscycle was introduced from Debenham to Ipswich but during the period it ran a bicycle on it was a cause for a photograph!! I well remember a youth at the stop at Debenham one night saying the service was a legend. Now it is just consigned to the dustbin of stupid ideas along with a huge loss!! If you do have a fairly short distance to travel then if you are not killed on route somebody will probably steal it while you are away from it. Look at the remains chained to a bicycle park in Duke Street. The frame and lock have been there for a year!! There are ways to encourage alternative means of travel but they require serious investment. Rural taxi buses which can be routed as required and booked like a normal taxi offering door to door is more than possible now and would do away with the need for a second car in the family. Allowing motorcycles in the bus lanes. Encouraging companies to provide secure bicycle parks and council run parks in town. Sadly all will never happen because we live in a society that has lost the will to force change and an army of moaners will appear like magic if they have to walk a few yards...

    Barnacle

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Typical- down-playing the importance of the NBP which would provide benefits not just for Suffolk, but UK PLC, and talk up this 1 junction. Paul E is spot on- rail is relatively expensive and buses are just not a viable alternative most of the time. Presumably Dr Dan uses sustainable transport methods across his constituency? Ah- hang on- he is actually campaigning for road improvements in this same argument....!! Ben Gummer now needs to take Dr Dan on

    IpswichBristol

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Dr Dan should remember he represents ALL his electors, not just the Tories. Paul makes a good point about buses. Route 66 used to be a good service but has declined over the last 10 years to the extent that evening buses are now only every 45 minutes and don't always turn up. I bet those of the electorate who he is supporting to stop a northern bypass don't use buses at all and can't use the P&R services as they are being run down by the county council. When will we see an honest analysis of the traffic issues around Ipswich, including the urgent need for better public transport and a northern bypass rather than the constant whining of small self interest groups?

    amsterdam81

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • I live in Dr Dan's constituency but it's clear he has got no idea when it comes to the issues that stop people trying to find an alternative to the car. Take cycling. Yes there are cycle paths but many are poorly designed and badly maintained to the extent where most serious commuters avoid them (causing drivers to get very angry, something else that puts off people taking to their bikes). Then there's the bus. The 66 is very expensive and, in my experience, hugely unreliable, not good when you're in Ipswich and the 11pm service doesn't turn up! And if you make it to the train station there's the cost. I travel up to Norwich quite a bit and would love to take the train but, particularly once family members join, there's no way I'd take the train over the car due to cost. But this is typical politician speak, easy to blame people rather than actually trying to tackle the problems in the real world.

    paul e.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Oh get over yourself Dr Poulter. People will always use the cheapest and most practical way to get to work. Very few people are sufficiently lazy to drive, with the resultant wear and tear to their vehicle, if they can walk down the road. Ordinary earners are priced off of the railway, and increasingly off of. Uses too- it's £1.50 for me to the the mile from my home into the town centre. (Yes I walk). So what do people do? They drive. It's comfortable, warm, reliable and affordable. So, rather than preaching, how about looking what can be done to give people a viable alternative?

    Sentinel Red

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • So the government killed bus service to Rural England forcing people into their cars, now they compalin there are too many cars on the road.

    G OldMan

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

