Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome. Archant

Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has called on motorists to consider using other ways of getting to work – especially if they live near their workplace.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

His call comes as villages in his constituency prepare to battle against plans for an Ipswich northern by-pass for the second time in 20 years.

He has also called for improvements to junctions on the A140 near Eye to help businesses based there.

Dr Poulter said he would like to see employers in Ipswich encourage their staff to find other ways of travelling to work if they do not need a vehicle as part of their job.

He said: “If you look at the report into proposals for a northern by-pass a significant number of people who live in Ipswich work within three miles of their home. Many of them will live much nearer to their workplace.

“If some of them did not drive there would be less congestion and the pressure for a northern by-pass would be eased.

“It would also be good for their health if they walked or cycled – this is a good time of the year to start anew on that kind of thing,” he said.

Some employers, including Suffolk County Council, offered incentives to staff walking or using public transport to get to work – and he would like to see more taking up this lead.

Communities to the north of Ipswich fought off attempts to build a new by-pass in the area back in the 1990s – and Dr Poulter said they will continue to fight against any proposals for a road through the countryside and which would affect many villages.

• See Paul Geater’s views on congestion and the wait for the Northern bypass here

Meanwhile Dr Poulter has been contacted by a number of businesses reporting their ongoing concerns about access to and from their bases on the Mid Suffolk Industrial Park at Eye.

He met with James Finch, the county council cabinet member for transport, to discuss the problem.

Afterwards Dr Poulter said: “With further development expected in the area, the time has come for improvements at this very busy junction.

“I would like to see contributions coming from developers, linked to new housing or to industrial development and I am asking Suffolk County Council to ensure that this this vital Highways improvement is escalated as a priority project.”