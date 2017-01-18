Wangford road closed and in need of repair after crane overturns

A Suffolk road has been closed after a crane overturned this morning.

Highways officers closed Hill Road, in Wangford, on the way to Henham Quarry.

Police were called just before 8am to reports of a crane in a ditch.

Suffolk County Council said the duration of the closure could not yet be confirmed, but that diversions had been put in place to allow for the vehicle to be recovered and for road damage to be repaired.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 7.50am to reports of a crane in a ditch at Hill Road, Wangford, on the road to the landfill site.

“At the moment, we are unaware of how the crane ended up in the ditch.”

A council spokesman added: “We are there to clear the crane and undertake any works to damage caused.”

An alternative route has been set up via the A12 and B1126 (Wangford Road).