Want to pay less at the pump? Here are the cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Ipswich today

Asda Petrol Station at Whitehouse

ASDA in Goddard Road has the best price on unleaded petrol in Ipswich today with the Sproughton Road Morrisons and Stoke Park ASDA coming a close second.

According to online price index Petrol Prices, drivers will pay £1.167 per litre for unleaded at the Goddard Road ASDA supermarket.

Morrisons in Sproughton Road and ASDA at Stoke Park come in at £1.177 per litre of unleaded

If you are thinking of filling up today, here’s a list of the best prices in the Ipswich area.

Unleaded

•ASDA, Goddard Road, Ipswich - £1.167 per litre

•Morrisons, Sproughton Road, Ipswich - £1.177 per litre

•ASDA, Stoke Park, Ipswich - £1.177 per litre per litre

•Harvest Energy Bourne Bridge Service Station, Wherstead Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre

•BP, Spring Road, Spring Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre

•BP, Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre

•BP, Norwich Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre

•Tesco Extra, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre

Diesel

•ASDA, Goddard Road, Ipswich - £1.187 per litre

•Morrisons, Sproughton Road, Ipswich - £1.197 per litre

•BP, Spring Road, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre

•BP, Norwich Road, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre

•BP, Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre

•Tesco Extra, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre

Visit petrolprices.com to see how your nearest station compares.