Want to pay less at the pump? Here are the cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Ipswich today
08:15 13 February 2017
ASDA in Goddard Road has the best price on unleaded petrol in Ipswich today with the Sproughton Road Morrisons and Stoke Park ASDA coming a close second.
According to online price index Petrol Prices, drivers will pay £1.167 per litre for unleaded at the Goddard Road ASDA supermarket.
Morrisons in Sproughton Road and ASDA at Stoke Park come in at £1.177 per litre of unleaded
If you are thinking of filling up today, here’s a list of the best prices in the Ipswich area.
Unleaded
•ASDA, Goddard Road, Ipswich - £1.167 per litre
•Morrisons, Sproughton Road, Ipswich - £1.177 per litre
•ASDA, Stoke Park, Ipswich - £1.177 per litre per litre
•Harvest Energy Bourne Bridge Service Station, Wherstead Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre
•BP, Spring Road, Spring Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre
•BP, Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre
•BP, Norwich Road, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre
•Tesco Extra, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich - £1.189 per litre
Diesel
•ASDA, Goddard Road, Ipswich - £1.187 per litre
•Morrisons, Sproughton Road, Ipswich - £1.197 per litre
•BP, Spring Road, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre
•BP, Norwich Road, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre
•BP, Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre
•Tesco Extra, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich - £1.209 per litre
Visit petrolprices.com to see how your nearest station compares.