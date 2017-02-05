Partly Cloudy

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

16:32 05 February 2017

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Archant

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere has demanded that roadworks that will force the closure of Ranelagh Road near the town’s station should be speeded up.

7 Comments

The road between the station and Ancaster Road is due to be closed for seven weeks from February 20 to allow Suffolk County Council to upgrade the traffic lights as part of the work on the station forecourt.

But the news of the work has angered Mr Ellesmere and his colleagues at the borough council – they fear the closure of such an important road will bring chaos to the whole town centre.

Now he has demanded that work should take place over much longer hours to get it completed earlier.

He said: “I understand they will be working six days a week from 6am to 6pm. That is just not good enough.

“If there were teams working seven days a week you could cut the work to six weeks. If you worked around the clock you could get it completed in three weeks.

“Even if you worked from 6am to 9pm you could cut the time down to five weeks. Anything would be better than what is currently planned.”

However Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport James Finch said working longer hours was not an option.

He said: “It might be an option to work around the clock in a town for a few days in an emergency, but you cannot do it for more than two or three days.

“There are a lot of homes in that area, and a major hotel. It would not be acceptable to carry out this work around the clock for three weeks or however long.

“And then there is the question of the health and safety of our staff – they have to have a break or environmental health officers would be down on us and they’re from the borough council!”

The work is installing new traffic lights at both the station and Ancaster Road as part of the rebuilding of the forecourt.

That had been due to be completed by Christmas and then the council were hoping it would be finished by February.

Now the earliest it will finally be completed is the end of April – there are still some changes due to be made to the road network after the new traffic lights are commissioned shortly before Easter.

  • I think I used the word "sacked" in my comment but perhaps the change to "asked" as a form of censorship.

    amsterdam81

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Why are they replacing the traffic lights at Ancaster road when they were replaced only a couple of years ago as part of Trav... er, I mean Gridlock Ipswich?

    Richard Hall

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Clearly SCCs plan is not the only option. Working overnight would be the best option so long as the road could be reopened during the daytime. The fact that SCC hadn't consulted on the best way to undertake the work and are unwilling to discuss the matter now says it all. It doesn't seem that any phase of no travelling in Ipswich town centre has been completed on time. Why? Usually projects that take longer than planned do so to save money or because the work standards are to a higher quality or due to poor management and lack of control. Why wasn't this work finished before Christmas as we were told it would? Has anyone been asked yet? Has anyone noticed any improvement as a consequence of this very expensive project yet?

    amsterdam81

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Work should only be done 7.00 pm to 7.00 am there are very few homes in that stretch of road ,the hotel is further away and noise wouldn't be an issue. ..less hassle for travellers .

    scobie

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Hers a thought. It I might be SCC have learned the lesson from previous contracts. They say 7 weeks, the works could probably be undertaken by a competent contractor in 3. It will end up taking 5 weeks. Ipswich road users will be relieved that the work was completed early. SCC will congratulate themselves on a job well done and completed early. No one will ask why the project was not completed in 3 weeks.

    Sonar1

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Another example of SCC's disinterest and gross mis-management of Ipswich, in particular our roads. The amount of time this work is taking is frankly absurd. Unitary Ipswich cannot come soon enough to get SCC away from damaging the County town any further.

    IpswichBristol

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Two councils at war again ,IBC are correct tho even if it costs more which just proves SCC aren't interested in Ipswich .Unitary council please as soon as possible we need to sort out local roads by a local council.

    Macke

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

