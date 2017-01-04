Warm beds are being offered to the homeless of Ipswich and their dogs as temperatures plummet

The Ipswich Winter Night Shelter is also open, offering beds to the homeless each night until the start of March

Emergency beds for rough sleepers in Ipswich have been opened in light of cold weather forecasts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich borough Council last night triggered its emergency beds scheme which it said would be in place “until further notice”.

The scheme means 12 cold weather beds are being set up at Cavendish Lodge in Turret Lane, thanks to the council’s tie-up with Genesis Housing Association.

The lodge opens at 6pm in the evening for people to be assessed by staff, before beds are provided from 8pm on a first come, first served basis.

Staff will also be on hand to help rough sleepers with housing advice to help provide longer term solutions to housing issues.

Those with dogs are assured there is provision for them,

The Ipswich Winter Night Shelter is also open, offering beds to those in need until March.

Temperatures last night were around 2C (35F), and around 6C (42F) during the day, but with the possibility of plummeting temperatures this week, the borough council said it would continue to monitor the situation and assess how long the emergency beds would be needed for.