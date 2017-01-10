Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Warning issued by coastguard following busy 2016 on the east coast

10 January, 2017 - 06:00
Lowestoft coastguard generic pictures PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft coastguard generic pictures PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

They serve and protect coastal communities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Comment

But 2016 has proved to be a busier year than most for coastguard rescue teams along the east coast.

Compared to 2015, when they received 287 call-outs, coastguard teams on the coast between Hunstanton to Felixstowe attended 464 incidents in 2016.

The trained volunteer coastguard teams of Lowestoft and Southwold experienced a particularly busy 2016, as they completed 106 call-outs – nearly double the total of 56 call-outs during the previous year and the highest annual total in the past six years.

Andy Sutherland, station officer for Lowestoft and Southwold coastguard rescue teams, said: “It has been one of the busiest years since 2010. I have been a coastguard at Lowestoft since 2002 and have seen an increase in calls in the last six years. When I joined in 2002 it was 100-plus call-outs a year but then dropped away.”

Lowestoft and Southwold coastguard teams provide assistance to those in distress along the coast between Dunwich and Gorleston – spanning more than 25 miles.

And the team has also attended 15 call-outs inland on parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

Dave Burwood, Lowestoft Coastguard rescue officer, said: “Call-outs have been very varied, from persons in difficulties in the water, assistance with damaged vessels, medical evacuations from vessels and beaches, a speedboat accident, a car over the cliff in Corton and searches assisting Suffolk Police looking for missing persons.”

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “It’s easy to get caught up in enjoying time on the beach or exploring coastal areas but make sure you keep a careful eye on the sea which can easily catch out even people with extensive knowledge of tides.

“As always, whether it’s you or someone you see in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Keywords: Suffolk Police Southwold Lowestoft

Police investigate whether phone found in Mildenhall is linked to search for Corrie McKeague

11 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Corrie CCTV Screen

Police are investigating whether a mobile phone discovered in the Mildenhall area is linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Woodhall Primary School, Sudbury, latest to join growing Samuel Ward Academy Trust as expansion continues

10:00 Matt Reason
Woodhall Community Primary School in Sudbury celebrates becoming part of Samuel Ward Academy Trust

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Suffolk primary school became latest member of a growing and highly-rated academy trust.

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

09:50 Adam Howlett
Aldeburgh High Street

Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ burglary at the Co-op store in Aldeburgh High Street.

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

08:00 Colin Adwent
Woman admits stealing cash from employer

A 51-year-old woman has admitted embezzling around £16,000 from her former employer over a period of five-and-a-half years.

Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 Jason Noble
A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

Highways bosses at Suffolk County Council have said that a section of Woodbridge Road outside St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich is not eligible for a 20mph zone – despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures backing the plan.

Suffolk sculptor’s David Bowie portrait to show at Beccles film screening on anniversary of death

09:02 Andrew Hirst
Saxmundham based artist Stephen Hicklin with his portrait sculpture of David Bowie

A Suffolk sculptor’s tribute to the late, great David Bowie is being shown at a film screening taking place on today’s anniversary of his death.

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

08:24 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

These dramatic pictures were taken early this morning of a car fire in Ipswich.

Most read

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

Woman admits stealing cash from employer

Updated: Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup trophy

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays

Former social club next to vacated EADT and Ipswich Star offices to become town houses

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24