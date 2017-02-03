Warning over door-to-door salesmen selling poor quality fish in Ipswich and Felixstowe

Dodgy fish sellers and rogue solar panel salesmen have been preying on homes in Suffolk, trading standards officers have warned.

Officers have received reports of people selling poor quality fish at properties in Ipswich and Felixstowe in the last week. As well as being below standard the fish is generally, unrefrigerated and short weight.

The sellers often demand a cash or cheque payment and can be very persuasive in their selling techniques.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards Department said: “Although there are legitimate doorstep fish sellers operating in Suffolk, we advise residents to be cautious if approached by unfamiliar traders.”

Cold-callers from a company offering an energy saving device that can be fitted to their existing solar panel system are also targeting homes.

People are urged to report any suspicious traders to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.