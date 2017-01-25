Overcast

Warning to drivers as car crashes off A134 at Ingham and smashes through road signs due to fog

07:40 25 January 2017

Stock picture of foggy conditions

Stock picture of foggy conditions

A car has careered off the A134 on Wednesday (January 25) and smashed through two road signs.

Comment

The crash is said to have been caused by the foggy conditions in the morning, with poor visibility and low light making it hard for drivers to see.

The driver is uninjured and the car is completely off the road near the Culford Road A134 junction at Ingham. After getting out of his car he called police to inform them of the incident.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of ice and fog until 11am January 25, with the whole of the East of England, a large part of the Midlands and London affected.

The Met Office warning states: “Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Tuesday evening and last into Wednesday morning.

“The fog will become more widespread through the night, with icy patches on untreated roads and paths an additional hazard.

“Travelling conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.

“Stagnant air will remain across the area, allowing fog to form readily. Frost deposited by the fog will give surfaces an icy covering which may be thick enough to make roads and pavements slippery.”

