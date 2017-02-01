Watch film made by Suffolk doctors and pharmacists explaining your role in easing GP pressures

Health commissioners in Suffolk have produced a short film urging people to make better use of pharmacies and ease some of the pressures facing GP services in the county.

The film features a GP, pharmacist and pharmacy customer – all from Suffolk – explaining the benefits of using over the counter services.

It comes amid warnings that the NHS is facing unprecedented demands, with some of the pressures caused by patients seeking help from GPs when they could be better supported by a pharmacist.

Health leaders claim that simple changes in behaviour can reduce pressures on primary care and free-up much-needed money for the NHS. In Suffolk, a campaign led by clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) persuading people to buy paracetamol over the counter, rather than seeking a prescription, is estimated to have saved around £200,000 in the east of the county alone.

David Egan, a GP and prescribing lead at the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, said people could also support the health system by ensuring they have medication at home to treat simple coughs and colds and by seeking advice first from their pharmacist.

“Pharmacists can contact their local GPs to discuss patients or medication matters with them, and they can help with many of the queries that patients may have,” he said. “It’s estimated that 10% of a GP’s time may be taken up dealing with medication matters, that could be dealt with by a pharmacist.”

Anne King said she regularly uses her pharmacy to buy medicines over the counter and to seek advice for herself, husband Stephen, and daughter Hannah. “We prefer to use the pharmacist because I don’t have to make an appointment,” she added. “When I go to the doctor’s it’s a long trip to get there, and the doctors are often busy.”

Paul Heeks, pharmacist at Station Pharmacy, a Healthy Living Pharmacy in Elmswell near Bury St Edmunds, said he was seeing more people making use of pharmacy services.

“GP practices are often clogged up dealing with minor ailments,” he added. “Those kinds of things don’t need the doctor, they can be treated quite nicely over the counter.”