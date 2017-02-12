Watch Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran’s stripped down Annual Grammy Awards performance of Shape of You
Kevin Winter
Ed Sheeran gave a stripped down performance of his latest chart topping hit as a last minute addition to this year’s Annual Grammy Award ceremony.
The Suffolk singer’s rendition of Shape of You saw him return to his loop-pedal roots last night, by building layers of sounds with just a keyboard, acoustic guitar and his own voice, patched together using a pedal.
His performance at Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angles came just seven hours after he announced his appearance to fans over social media.
It came less than 24 hours after he performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
Other artists to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony included Beyonce, Adele and Katy Perry as well as an unusual collaboration between Lady Gaga and Metallica.
The ceremony also saw a number of tributes to musicians who had died in 2016 including Prince and George Michael.