Watchdog ranks Fornham House Residential Home as ‘good’ following improvements

Fornham House: Irina Catanescu Archant

A care home labelled as ‘requires improvement’ by a health watchdog has received an early Christmas present as it was upgraded to ‘good’ following a new inspection.

Fornham House Residential Home, in Fornham St Martin, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in October and their report has just been published.

Manager of Fornham House, Irina Catanescu, said the team was “thrilled” to get the positive feedback.

“Since joining the home last year, I have focused on a programme of continuous improvement, and have worked with both staff and residents to ensure we are providing tailored care that responds to the needs of those living with us,” she said.

“It’s very important that we create a home-from-home for those we care for, so we will look to build on this positive work to deliver the best possible service.”

The residential home is part of the Healthcare Homes group and provides accommodation for up to 73 older people, some of whom may be living with dementia.

The service was graded as good for effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

In terms of safety, it was ranked as ‘requires improvement’. However, this is also an advancement on the inspection a year ago, when it was ranked ‘inadequate’ for safety and ‘requires improvement’ for all the others.

Inspectors said this time: “When we carried out our last inspection on December 21, 2015, we found that a number of improvements were required to ensure that the service provided safe and effective care.

“The main concern was a lack of adequate staffing levels which impacted negatively on the people who used the service and meant that standards of care were poor in several areas of the service, notably the management of people’s drinking

and eating and medicines management.

“At that inspection we also found that there was a lack of oversight by the manager and systems to make improvements were not in place. At this inspection we found that the service had improved in all areas.

“The new manager had shown a level of commitment to the people who used the service and the staff and the staff team had brought about significant changes.”