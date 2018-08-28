Man charged over two Sudbury burglaries



A man has been charged over two burglaries in Sudbury where laptops, jewellery and watches were stolen.



Ali El Fellahi, 43, of no fixed address, was charged at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wendesday 24 October.

The first burglary took place between in Friars Street between 1am and 7am on Friday 12 October.

An insecure window was used to enter the home and wallets, watches and a satchel containing a HP laptop were stolen.

The second burglary occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday 14 October in Melford Road.

The intruder entered by a window again, stole laptops and jewellery, but was disturbed by the occupants and fled from the property.

El Fellahi was arrested by police investigating these incidents on Monday 22 October, questioned and subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a Class A drug.

He appeared via video link before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 October, where he was remanded into custody pending a next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 21 November.