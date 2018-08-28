Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New discount car parking plan to be trialled Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 November 2018

The trial aims to address parking problems in Lowestoft Picture: Nick Butcher

The trial aims to address parking problems in Lowestoft Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Parking passes could be trialled in a town centre in a bid to support businesses in Lowestoft.

The pilot is currently in the design phase but aims to provide a reduced rate that will support businesses and employees, who currently face costly parking in the town.

Early details were presented to Waveney District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, ahead of a planned 12-month pilot.

If it proves successful, it could be rolled out to other towns in Waveney and Suffolk Coastal, which from April next year will be united as East Suffolk Council.

The council report said: “Well-managed car parking is an important aspect of the council’s management of traffic and parking in town centres.

“The council recognises, however, that the costs of parking can be an additional burden on employees and business owners in urban areas, where free parking is limited.

“The town centre passes would be available in Lowestoft and the surrounding market towns.

“They would be valid for a single town centre car park (unlike the long stay parking permit which is valid for all long stay car parks across the district).

“They would be valid from Monday to Friday, in order to support the majority of commercial and business users.

“Work is underway to look at the location, pricing and logistics of introducing these tickets, and we are hoping to come back to cabinet in the New Year with full details.”

It is not yet clear what the criteria for applying may be and when the pilot may be introduced if approved by Waveney’s cabinet.

A council spokesman said: “It is still at a very early stage, and if there is merit in the proposal a far more detailed plan will be developed looking at its viability, and then go before Waveney cabinet for approval.”

The proposals follow a series of concerns raised in the town, including questions from September’s full council meeting where the cabinet was asked what work was happening to manage the “traffic chaos” around Lowestoft.

Questions were also put to cabinet on whether the cost of car parks was a deterrent to people visiting the town centre, and whether free Sunday parking could be used in the run up to Christmas.

Topic Tags:

New discount car parking plan to be trialled Lowestoft

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The trial aims to address parking problems in Lowestoft Picture: Nick Butcher

Parking passes could be trialled in a town centre in a bid to support businesses in Lowestoft.

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

18:33 Will Jefford
Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The Home Office should have done their job properly in the first place, says MP Sandy Martin after a pupil at an Ipswich School is investigated amid claims he has lied about his age.

Social prescribing schemes to be rolled out in Forty Ipswich and Suffolk GPs

17:49 Dominic Moffitt
The launch of Haverhill LifeLink at the Samuel Ward Academy last year Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM

Pressure will be eased on Ipswich GPs as funding for the introduction of new social prescribing schemes is green lighted.

Students hear from former gang members at conference at University of Suffolk

17:18 Adam Howlett
Curtis Blanc was one of the key pseakers at the 'Making Good Choices' conference Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Scores of Suffolk students have attended a conference on drug and gang culture - getting the chance to meet former gang members and prisoners who have turned their lives around.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

17:07 Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

17:05 Reece Hanson
Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

16:52 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24