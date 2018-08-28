Campaigners hail ‘very constructive and useful meeting’ with MP

Members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft hand Waveney MP Peter Aldous with a framed photograph showing the devastation opposite his constituency office resulting from an air raid on April 9, 1941. Picture: SORO Group Copyright 2009

Members of the Save Our Record Office campaign group have held “a very constructive and useful meeting” with Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

At the recent meeting Mr Aldous was presented with a reminder that the area near his constituency office in Lowestoft did not always look the way it does – as the SORO group members handed him a framed photograph showing the devastation resulting from an air raid on April 9, 1941.

A large property known as Tudor Lodge – a surgery and dispensary for a Dr Boswell – was damaged beyond repair in the wartime air raid. The Telecom building now occupies the site.

There were no casualties caused by this bomb but others caused widespread destruction in the town - with 20 people killed during a night attack.

SORO chairman Bob Collis said: “We wanted to give Peter Aldous a reminder of what a previous generation of Lowestoft people lived through so that we can do the things we do today”.

The group – which was set up in an attempt to stop the closure of the Lowestoft Record Office, which was announced earlier this year – met with Mr Aldous to discuss various aspects about their ongoing campaign to prevent Suffolk County Council from transferring archives to the £20m heritage centre in Ipswich called The Hold.

Mr Collis added: “It was a very constructive and useful meeting.”