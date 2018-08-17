Partly Cloudy

WATCH: We meet Suffolk RSPCA’s longest staying resident

PUBLISHED: 08:16 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:16 20 August 2018

Four-year-old Blue has now been in the Suffolk RSPCA branch for over 300 days and continues to be their longest staying resident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four-year-old Blue has now been in the Suffolk RSPCA branch for over 300 days and continues to be their longest staying resident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Blue has been overlooked by more than 3,000 potential owners and has been left behind by 49 of his kennel mates.

Four-year-old Blue has now been in the Suffolk RSPCA branch for over 300 days and continues to be their longest staying resident.

The centre has had 3,420 people through its doors since November but not one person has shown an interest in him.

Blue the four-year-old LurcherBlue the four-year-old Lurcher

The lurcher has had to watch 49 of his kennel buddies find their forever homes and leave him behind.

• Last month we ran a story about him you can read it here.

Blue the four-year-old LurcherBlue the four-year-old Lurcher

Staff at the centre are baffled as to why this loving canine hasn’t attracted any attention.

Centre manager Zoe Barrett said: “If you want a dog to go and sit and have a cuddle with all the staff here go and sit with Blue. He is a real favourite for all of us - we absolutely adore him and just want to see him settle into a long term home.

Blue the four-year-old LurcherBlue the four-year-old Lurcher

“I am a trained photographer and have taken pictures of Blue to try to help him find a home, he has been the cover photo on our Facebook page for months and has been advertised in our local media but still no one comes forward.

“We’ve tried to enlist the help of other animal centres so new people can see Blue but everywhere is so full that hasn’t worked either. He is a gorgeous dog I know there will be someone out there for him, there always is, but we just need that special person to come forward.”

Blue the four-year-old LurcherBlue the four-year-old Lurcher

Blue would need to go to a home which has no other pets as his chase instinct is strong - an experienced lurcher owner would be great for him.

If you fancy taking home this soppy people orientated pooch he will leave microchipped, flead, wormed, neatured and with up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information on him, and how to adopt contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 everyday between 9am-4:30pm or email the branch here.

