Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

According to The Sunday Times, landowners, including the Queen, and Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, will get an extra 16% in payouts.

This is because the subsidies are calculated in euros and the Government deemed the exchange rate to be 85p, compared with 73p the previous year.

Last year, Greenpeace listed some of the biggest beneficiaries from EU farming subsidies.

Businesses based in Thetford, Chelmsford, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich were among those reported as featuring among the top 100 beneficiaries from EU subsidies, each receiving hundreds of thousands of euros a year.

Most businesses on the list are related to farming or land management, with several listed as having ties with the aristocracy.

One of the businesses, Juddmonte Farms Ltd, was owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah al Saud, the owner of the legendary racehorse, Frankel, trained in Newmarket.