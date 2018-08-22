Another warm day – but rain and cooler temperatures are on the way
Archant
It’s going to be another dry, warm and humid day across Suffolk and north Essex today but spells of rain are expected as the week goes on.
Temperatures could hit around 27C (80F) today and there will be plenty of sunshine, although some cloud could spread into parts of the region later in the day, according to forecasters.
Tonight, outbreaks of rain are predicted but some southern and eastern parts of the region are likely to stay dry until dawn.
Light rain is expected to hit the region tomorrow morning but will gradually ease through the day, with sunny spells following.
It is likely to feel cooler tomorrow, with highs around the 23C (73F) mark.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, scattered showers – which might be heavy at times – are likely to be mixed in with some windy conditions and sunshine.