Another warm day – but rain and cooler temperatures are on the way

The warm weather has brought thousands of visitors to Felixstowe this summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It’s going to be another dry, warm and humid day across Suffolk and north Essex today but spells of rain are expected as the week goes on.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although the journey to work on Wednesday will be dry and bright for many, heavy rain and gusty winds could make it less pleasant for parts of southern Scotland, and especially Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/Cbv7cpywaw — Met Office (@metoffice) 21 August 2018

Temperatures could hit around 27C (80F) today and there will be plenty of sunshine, although some cloud could spread into parts of the region later in the day, according to forecasters.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain are predicted but some southern and eastern parts of the region are likely to stay dry until dawn.

Light rain is expected to hit the region tomorrow morning but will gradually ease through the day, with sunny spells following.

It is likely to feel cooler tomorrow, with highs around the 23C (73F) mark.

Rain is on the way later in the week Rain is on the way later in the week

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, scattered showers – which might be heavy at times – are likely to be mixed in with some windy conditions and sunshine.